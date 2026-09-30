Pakistan Hotels Association announces a national initiative to promote tourism and investment across Pakistan.

New PHA chairman Mohammad Anwar Qureshi outlines plans to promote Pakistan’s diverse tourism destinations and attract investment

KARACHI — September 30, 2026: The Pakistan Hotels Association (PHA) has announced a national initiative to promote Pakistan as a leading tourism destination following the election of Mohammad Anwar Qureshi as its chairman.

PHA will work with federal and provincial tourism authorities, tourism boards and private-sector stakeholders to highlight the country’s diverse tourism opportunities.

The initiative will promote Pakistan’s mountains, cultural heritage, historical sites, coastal areas, religious tourism, eco-tourism and adventure destinations.

Building Integrated Tourism Circuits

The association plans to support integrated tourism circuits that connect destinations with hotels, travel operators and local experiences.

PHA also aims to strengthen digital tourism promotion. The association will use modern marketing and online platforms to increase Pakistan’s visibility among international travelers.

The initiative will also encourage investment in tourism infrastructure and quality accommodation in emerging destinations.

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Focus on Tourism Investment

PHA Chairman Mohammad Anwar Qureshi said Pakistan has significant tourism potential. He stressed the need for coordinated efforts between the public and private sectors.

Qureshi said Pakistan’s hospitality, culture, natural beauty and heritage can offer visitors a diverse travel experience.

The association also wants tourism to play a larger role in employment, investment, local economic activity and foreign exchange earnings.

PHA said it will continue working with tourism authorities, industry stakeholders and businesses to promote Pakistan as a welcoming and sustainable destination.

The association aims to strengthen Pakistan’s international tourism profile while supporting the growth of the country’s hospitality sector.

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