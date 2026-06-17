The 3×3 basketball tournament concluded in Karachi with competitive matches across multiple categories. The 3×3 basketball event attracted teams from several major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad.

Organizers reported strong participation across youth and girls’ divisions. Meanwhile, the event continued to expand interest in the fast-growing format of 3×3 basketball in Pakistan.

BankIslami Signs Agreement to Expand Shariah Equity Screening

Karachi Basketball Association 3×3 Basketball

The tournament was jointly organized by the Karachi Basketball Association and the League of Basketball.

According to organizers, approximately 170 male and female players participated. In addition, 12 teams competed in the Under-17 Boys category. The matches took place at courts in Khayaban-e-Roomi and Korangi.

The final saw Dholakpur defeat Askari by 7-5. However, both teams delivered a closely contested match throughout the game.

Dholakpur Wins 3×3 Basketball Final

Dholakpur secured the Under-17 championship title in the 3×3 basketball category. The team reportedly maintained consistent performance throughout the tournament stages.

The final score reflected a narrow margin, showing competitive balance between both sides. Moreover, the win marked a key achievement in the youth division of the tournament.

Officials stated that the event helped highlight emerging talent in structured 3×3 basketball competition. As a result, attention is expected to grow around future youth tournaments.

OSB Claims Girls 3×3 Basketball Crown

In the Girls category, OSB secured the championship after a series of strong performances.

The team advanced through the competition with consistent results across matches. Additionally, the final standings confirmed OSB as the top team in the division.

Organizers noted increased participation in the girls’ segment this year. Therefore, the event reflects growing inclusion in 3×3 basketball competitions across Pakistan.

Karachi Hosts 3×3 Basketball Growth

The tournament is set to continue with Under-19, Under-23, and Open Men’s categories. Teams from across Pakistan are expected to compete in upcoming matches.

Officials highlighted the role of such events in developing structured basketball pathways. Meanwhile, medal ceremonies were conducted by Karachi Basketball Association representatives.

Mr. Yaqoob Qadry, Secretary of the Karachi Basketball Association, distributed medals to winning teams. He also acknowledged players, coaches, and organizers for their contributions to the event’s smooth execution.

As the tournament progresses, interest in 3×3 basketball continues to grow across regional circuits in Pakistan.