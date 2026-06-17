The Budget 2026-27 was the central focus of a detailed policy discussion held in Karachi. The Budget 2026-27 seminar brought together economists, analysts, and policymakers to examine Pakistan’s fiscal direction and economic challenges.

Participants reviewed key concerns such as inflation, taxation, and structural reforms. Meanwhile, the discussion highlighted how the Budget 2026-27 may affect different segments of society.

All Pakistan Tournament Ends With 3×3 Basketball Champions Crowned

KCFR Budget 2026-27 Seminar

The seminar was organized by the Karachi Council on Foreign Relations at a local hotel in Karachi.

According to organizers, the session aimed to promote informed dialogue on national economic policy. In addition, experts evaluated fiscal priorities and governance challenges linked to the Budget 2026-27.

Speakers included economist Dr. Kaiser Bengali, Dr. Khaqan Hassan Najeeb, defense analyst Ikram Sehgal, and KCFR Chairperson Nadira Panjwani. Moreover, they shared perspectives on economic stability and reform needs.

Budget 2026-27 Fiscal Challenges

Experts raised concerns regarding inflation and limited tax collection capacity in the Budget 2026-27 framework.

They also emphasized the need for structural tax reforms. However, participants noted that reforms must balance revenue generation with economic growth.

Additionally, discussions focused on rising debt servicing obligations and IMF-related constraints. As a result, fiscal space for development spending remains limited.

Budget 2026-27 Social Impact

Panelists examined how the Budget 2026-27 may affect middle- and low-income groups.

They highlighted inflationary pressures and rising cost-of-living concerns. Meanwhile, allocations for education, health, and infrastructure were also reviewed.

Furthermore, speakers discussed whether revenue measures encourage economic documentation or create barriers for businesses. SMEs and entrepreneurs were identified as key stakeholders in this debate.

KCFR Economic Policy Dialogue

The seminar concluded with a broader discussion on inclusive development and long-term economic stability.

Experts stated that while the Budget 2026-27 includes reform opportunities, significant challenges remain. Therefore, sustained policy efforts are required to ensure balanced growth.

KCFR reiterated its commitment to continued dialogue on national and international policy issues through such platforms.