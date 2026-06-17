BankIslami has announced a new collaboration designed to strengthen Shariah Equity monitoring across Pakistan’s listed market. The agreement introduces specialized screening and analytics support intended to improve how Shariah compliance is tracked and maintained.

The partnership matters because Islamic financial institutions continue to increase their focus on transparency and data-driven governance. Through this initiative, BankIslami aims to improve monitoring efficiency while identifying listed companies that move toward compliance standards approved by its Shariah Board.

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BankIslami Expands Shariah Equity

BankIslami entered into a Technical Services Agreement with Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors to provide specialized equity screening and analytical services.

Under the arrangement, Al-Hilal will support screening and ongoing monitoring of listed equities on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The process will follow predefined Shariah screening parameters approved by BankIslami’s Shariah Board. As a result, the bank expects faster identification of equities transitioning toward Shariah compliance.

In addition, the use of data-driven analytics may improve reporting accuracy and strengthen internal governance standards. The agreement also supports broader efforts to increase confidence in Shariah-based investment decisions.

Al-Hilal Supports Compliance Monitoring

The agreement was formally signed during a ceremony held at BankIslami headquarters in Karachi.

Senior representatives from both organizations attended the event. Participants included Imran H Shaikh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of BankIslami, and Faraz Younus Bandukda, Chief Executive Officer of Al-Hilal Shariah Advisors.

According to statements shared during the event, the collaboration focuses on combining technical expertise with operational efficiency. The organizations also emphasized the role of analytics in improving capital market oversight.

BankIslami Highlights Governance Goals

Rizwan Ata, President and CEO of BankIslami, stated that the collaboration reflects the bank’s commitment to improving operational efficiency and cost effectiveness through specialized technical services where available.

He stated that data-driven insights can support the growth of Shariah-compliant capital market activities in Pakistan. Moreover, the initiative aligns with the bank’s objective to maintain reliable and updated compliance monitoring.

As Islamic finance evolves, institutions increasingly rely on technology-enabled monitoring systems. Therefore, partnerships that combine governance frameworks with analytics may play a larger role in future market development.

Pakistan Stock Exchange Compliance Focus

The agreement also highlights growing attention toward structured monitoring within Islamic financial services.

By strengthening screening capabilities, the initiative may support better visibility across listed equities and help institutions maintain updated compliance standards. While the long-term outcomes remain to be seen, the collaboration signals continued investment in governance and analytical capabilities across Pakistan’s financial sector.