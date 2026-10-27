ABAD Honours KCCI President Talat Mahmood at “Celebrating Vision & Achievement” Event

The Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) hosted an event titled “Celebrating Vision & Achievement” in honour of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) President Talat Mahmood.

Mahmood attended as chief guest at the ceremony, which brought together business leaders, builders and developers from across Karachi. The gathering celebrated contributions to the construction sector and highlighted the importance of cooperation within the business community.

During the event, Mahmood presented shields to the distinguished guests. Attendees included KCCI Senior Vice President Aslam Pakhali, Shahid Ismail, members of the KCCI Managing Committee and former ABAD Chairman Asim Samsam.

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ABAD Recognises Industry Contributions

The ceremony recognised former ABAD Chairman Hassan Bakhshi for his contributions to the association. He received a Gold Medal in recognition of his achievements and services.

ABAD also honoured Senior Vice Chairman Afzal Hameed and Tariq with Silver Medals for their contributions.

The awards highlighted the role of industry leaders in supporting the construction sector and strengthening professional collaboration.

Business Leaders Back the “Uplift Karachi” Vision

KCCI President Talat Mahmood and ABAD Chairman Muhammad Hanif Gohar expressed their support for the “Uplift Karachi” vision led by BMG Chairman Zubair Motiwala.

Both leaders stressed the need to begin practical work on the initiative without delay. They also reaffirmed their commitment to improving Karachi’s infrastructure and promoting sustainable urban development.

The business leaders called for collective efforts to address the city’s challenges. They emphasised cooperation among business organisations and industry stakeholders as an important step towards progress.

Shared Commitment to Karachi’s Development

The event celebrated achievements within the construction industry while strengthening ties between ABAD and KCCI. It also provided a platform for business leaders to reaffirm their shared commitment to Karachi’s development.

The ceremony concluded in a celebratory atmosphere, with participants highlighting a common goal for the city’s future.

One Industry. One Vision. One Tomorrow.

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