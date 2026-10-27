PRCS Sindh Chairman Rehan Hashmi Meets Climate and Disaster Justice Unit Director

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Sindh Chairman Muhammad Rehan Hashmi and Provincial Secretary Kanwar Waseem met Imdad Hussain Siddiqui, Director of the Climate and Disaster Justice Unit (CDJU) at the Office of the Provincial Ombudsman (Mohtasib-e-Aala) Sindh.

During the meeting, Dr Imdad Hussain Siddiqui presented copies of his published book, “Frontlines of Resilience: Leadership Lessons and a Practical Framework for Disaster Management Practitioners,” to both visitors.

Book Highlights Disaster Management Strategies

The book draws on Siddiqui’s professional experience in disaster management. It explores practical approaches to disaster preparedness, emergency response and institutional coordination.

It also examines ways to strengthen community resilience and improve disaster risk reduction. The publication aims to promote knowledge sharing among professionals and support a better understanding of climate resilience.

Strengthening Institutional Cooperation

The meeting highlighted the importance of collaboration among public institutions and humanitarian organisations. Participants recognised the need for coordinated efforts to address climate-related challenges and assist communities affected by disasters.

The exchange also underscored the value of public service, professional knowledge and shared experience in strengthening disaster preparedness across Sindh.

Through such engagement, institutions can support efforts to build more resilient communities and improve responses to future emergencies.

Follow THE AZB