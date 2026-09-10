The 9/11 Memorial in New York adds a seventh moment of silence for victims of long-term illnesses.

New tribute at Ground Zero recognises thousands who died from illnesses linked to exposure to toxic dust after the September 11 attacks

NEW YORK, September 10, 2026: The annual September 11 commemoration at New York’s Ground Zero will include a seventh moment of silence this year to honour people who later died from illnesses linked to exposure to toxic dust and debris.

The 9/11 Memorial ceremony traditionally includes six moments of silence. They mark the times when the four hijacked planes crashed and when the Twin Towers collapsed.

The names of nearly 3,000 people killed on September 11, 2001, are also read during the ceremony.

New Tribute Marks a Growing Death Toll

The new moment of silence recognises the long-term health impact of the attacks.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said the number of people who have died from 9/11-related illnesses has now surpassed those killed on the day itself.

The seventh bell will follow the traditional six bells. Families of those who died years after the attacks will join the ceremony as the names of victims continue to be read.

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According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the additional bell and moment of silence will take place at about 12:30 p.m.

Thousands Diagnosed With Cancer

The World Trade Center Health Program provides medical monitoring and treatment for responders and survivors affected by the attacks.

The programme was established in 2011 after years of advocacy by first responders and survivors.

More than 57,000 responders and survivors enrolled in the programme have been diagnosed with cancer, according to programme data.

As of March 2024, nearly 7,000 people enrolled in the programme had died.

The programme covers people exposed to the attacks and their aftermath in New York. It also includes eligible responders and survivors connected to the Pentagon and the crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

First Responders Continue to Face Health Problems

Cancer, respiratory illnesses and post-traumatic stress disorder remain among the major health problems linked to 9/11 exposure.

Many responders spent months working at Ground Zero. They searched through debris and helped recover victims while breathing air contaminated by dust and other materials.

Former New York firefighter Michael O’Connell joined the department four months before the attacks. He later developed sarcoidosis.

O’Connell said the seriousness of the exposure became clearer as he watched fellow firefighters develop cancer and other illnesses.

New Records Raise Questions Over Air Safety

New York City recently released more than 170,000 pages of previously undisclosed records about conditions around Ground Zero.

The records indicate that city officials knew the air around the site posed serious risks. Officials nevertheless reassured the public that the air was safe to breathe.

Mayor Mamdani said people became sick after trusted leaders told them the toxic air was safe.

The findings have added to long-running calls for recognition and support for people exposed to the conditions.

Health Coverage Took Years to Secure

First responders and survivors spent years campaigning for long-term medical support.

The September 11th Victim Compensation Fund began in 2001. Its initial programme, however, was limited to several years.

In 2011, President Barack Obama signed legislation that established the World Trade Center Health Program and reopened the compensation fund.

The programme later faced another fight over long-term funding. In 2019, Congress extended its funding through 2090 after sustained pressure from first responders and their supporters.

Survivors Still Carry the Physical Toll

Thousands of responders and survivors continue to receive treatment for 9/11-related conditions.

The CDC reported that more than 7,000 first responders had been certified with a health condition through the programme during the 12 months ending June 30.

Former emergency medical worker Ivonne Sanchez is among those still dealing with the consequences of her work at Ground Zero.

Sanchez worked long shifts during the recovery operation. She later developed serious injuries and was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Retired NYPD Sgt. Thomas Wilson also worked at Ground Zero and the Fresh Kills landfill on Staten Island. He said the health programme has certified him with several conditions, including cancers, PTSD, asthma and other illnesses.

Families Remember Those Lost Years Later

The health crisis has also affected families who lost loved ones years after the attacks.

Leah Betso’s father, NYPD Officer James Betso, worked at Ground Zero after the attacks. He later developed blood cancers and glioblastoma.

He died in 2015.

For Betso’s family, the seventh moment of silence represents recognition for people whose deaths came long after September 11, 2001.

Marcy Borders, widely known as the “Dust Lady” after an iconic photograph taken on September 11, later developed stomach cancer. She died in 2015 at the age of 42.

Her daughter Noelle said the family saw how the attacks continued to affect survivors long after the initial tragedy.

Health Programme Urges Survivors to Seek Care

More than 154,000 people were enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program as of June, according to programme data.

Medical officials say many people who qualify have not enrolled.

Dr Michael Crane, medical director of the WTC Health Program Clinical Center of Excellence at Mount Sinai, has urged eligible survivors to seek evaluation.

He said environmental exposure affected adults, children and babies who were in the area.

As the 25th anniversary approaches, the new moment of silence is expected to highlight a part of the September 11 story that continued long after the attacks ended.

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