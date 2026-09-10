Children use laptops and tablets as parents and teachers teach them essential digital safety skills.

As students return to classrooms with laptops, tablets and educational apps, parents and teachers must help them understand growing digital threats

KARACHI, September 10, 2026: Back-to-school preparations once focused on stationery, lunchboxes and backpacks. Today, students also return with laptops, tablets, smartphones and a growing list of educational apps.

These tools can expand learning opportunities. However, they also expose children to online risks at an early age.

Parents and teachers can help by discussing basic cybersecurity before children start using school devices and digital platforms.

School Devices Are Not Toys

Students may treat school-issued laptops and tablets like personal devices. They may download games, apps or browser extensions without understanding the risks.

An unauthorised extension or suspicious link can expose a school network to malware. Children may also try to bypass security settings to access restricted websites.

Parents and teachers should teach a simple rule: verify before you click.

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Any digital prompt asking a child to change device settings, download a profile or grant administrator access should require adult approval.

Teach Children to Spot Gaming Scams

School devices often double as entertainment platforms. Cybercriminals know this and target young gamers with attractive offers.

Scams may promise free gaming currency, special skins, cheats or other rewards. Some fake websites may ask children for school email addresses, passwords or personal information.

Children should never enter sensitive information on third-party websites promising free gaming rewards.

Build a Strong Password Habit

Students now use multiple educational platforms. Managing different accounts can become difficult.

Using the same simple password across several services creates a major security risk. If one account suffers a breach, attackers may try the same credentials elsewhere.

Parents should encourage children to use long passphrases instead of short and predictable passwords.

A passphrase made from several memorable words can be easier to remember while offering stronger protection.

Talk About Cyberbullying and Digital Footprints

Classroom interactions can continue online long after the school day ends.

Group chats, social media and messaging platforms can create new opportunities for cyberbullying. Hurtful comments and impulsive posts can also leave a lasting digital record.

Children should understand that online posts can spread quickly and remain accessible for years.

Parents and teachers should create an open environment where children feel comfortable reporting online harassment. They should also encourage students to think before posting or sending messages.

Help Children Understand AI and Deepfakes

Generative AI has created new opportunities for learning and creativity. It has also made online deception more sophisticated.

AI can create convincing images, videos and voices. Cybercriminals can use these tools for scams, phishing and exploitation.

Children should learn to approach online content with healthy scepticism.

Seeing or hearing something online does not automatically make it real. Students should avoid sharing personal photographs, passwords or private information with strangers.

A Safer Digital School Year

Digital safety should be part of every back-to-school checklist.

A short conversation about passwords, scams, cyberbullying and AI-generated content can help children make safer decisions online.

As students return to school, parents and educators can give them more than notebooks and new devices. They can also give them the knowledge needed to use technology safely.

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