Yemen’s Mokha port becomes a key flashpoint as Houthi forces advance along the Red Sea coast.

Capture of strategic port city brings Iran-backed group closer to Bab al-Mandab as regional tensions and oil prices rise

MOKHA, September 10, 2026: Yemen’s Houthi movement has seized the strategic Red Sea port city of Mokha from Saudi-backed pro-government forces, according to military sources.

The capture could bring the Iran-backed group closer to the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital shipping route about 75km south of Mokha. The strait connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed in the past week. Thousands have also been displaced as the Houthis push their offensive through Yemen’s south-western coastal region.

Houthis Move Closer to Bab al-Mandab

Mokha’s location gives the Houthis greater strategic access along Yemen’s Red Sea coast.

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Control of the city could increase pressure on shipping through the region. The Bab al-Mandab Strait remains one of the world’s key maritime routes.

The latest advance comes as fighting between the Houthis and neighbouring Saudi Arabia has intensified.

Houthi Attacks Hit Southern Saudi Arabia

Saudi authorities said the Houthis launched dozens of drones and missiles towards southern Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

The attacks reportedly injured 73 civilians. They also caused fires at several oil facilities and temporarily disrupted operations.

The Houthis said the attacks were retaliation for Saudi air strikes in north-western Yemen.

Local officials said one Saudi strike on a prison in Hazm, in Jawf province, killed at least 23 civilians.

Yemen Conflict Enters Another Dangerous Phase

A Saudi-led coalition of Arab states has supported Yemen’s internationally recognised government against the Houthis for more than a decade.

The conflict has caused widespread destruction and a major humanitarian crisis.

A four-year informal ceasefire began to unravel in July. The Houthis then announced what they called a “maritime embargo” against Saudi Arabia.

The group subsequently launched missile and drone attacks targeting Saudi airports, oil facilities and tankers in the Red Sea.

Red Sea Becomes More Important for Saudi Oil

The Houthis say their attacks are retaliation for a Saudi blockade affecting ports and airports in Houthi-controlled areas.

They have also blamed Saudi Arabia for an air strike on Sanaa airport.

The conflict has gained wider importance because of disruptions in the Gulf.

The Red Sea has become increasingly important for Saudi oil exports since the start of the US-Israel war with Iran. The conflict has contributed to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments around Mokha could therefore add further pressure to an already fragile regional shipping and energy market.

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