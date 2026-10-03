FPCCI observes World Tourism Day 2026 with a focus on AI and digital tourism

FPCCI marks World Tourism Day 2026 with calls for AI, digital platforms and data-driven strategies to transform Pakistan’s tourism sector

KARACHI: World Tourism Day 2026 was observed at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Federation House, with stakeholders calling for greater use of artificial intelligence and digital technology to transform Pakistan’s tourism sector.

The event was organised by the FPCCI Standing Committee on Tourism Economy in collaboration with COTHM Karachi. Representatives of the travel trade, travel writers, students and the hotel and hospitality industry attended the session.

The event was held under the theme “Digital Agenda & Artificial Intelligence to Redesign Tourism.”

AI Can Transform Pakistan’s Tourism Marketing

Salman Javed, Chairman of the FPCCI Standing Committee on Tourism Economy, said Pakistan’s tourism marketing needs to move beyond generic promotion.

He called for intelligent, data-driven storytelling and targeted digital campaigns using AI to present Pakistan’s tourism potential to international audiences.

Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director of the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), said Pakistan’s landscapes, cultural heritage and hospitality provide a strong foundation for tourism growth.

He said PTDC aims to strengthen destination promotion and capacity building. He also noted that modern tourists increasingly use smartphones for destination discovery, AI for itinerary planning, virtual reality for heritage experiences, online booking platforms, digital maps, instant translation and social media.

Rana called for the development of a collaborative National Digital Tourism Ecosystem to connect these technologies and services.

Stakeholders Propose Digital Tourism Platforms

Engineer Sabir Ahmed, Executive Director of COTHM Karachi, stressed the need for AI adoption and digital transformation to build a sustainable tourism ecosystem.

He proposed tourism data dashboards, digital tools for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and AI-focused education for tourism professionals.

Sajjad Sardar, CEO of Bukhari Group and Founder and CEO of TechGIS Pvt Ltd, presented a vision for a National Tourism Intelligence and Geospatial Platform.

He proposed an AI-powered ecosystem that could connect tourism-related data and support more informed planning and decision-making.

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Aviation Sector Highlighted as Tourism Driver

Feroz Jamall, Country Head of IATA Pakistan, described aviation as an important but underutilised component of Pakistan’s tourism economy.

He said aviation currently contributes less than 2% to GDP against an estimated potential of 6%. He called for tax reforms, easier visa procedures and measures to reduce jet fuel costs and aviation-related taxes.

The session concluded with a shared emphasis on using technology to create more accessible, inclusive and sustainable travel experiences.

The discussion echoed the principle attributed to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres: “Technology must serve humanity.”

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