What Pakistani Dramas Reveal About the Psychology of Infidelity

Pakistani dramas explore the psychology behind infidelity, betrayal and troubled relationships.

From Bismil and Aap Ki Izzat to Mere Pass Tum Ho and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Pakistani dramas explore the emotional voids, social pressures and self-justifications behind marital betrayal.

We love to hate the cheating spouse, sympathise with the betrayed wife, condemn the unfaithful husband and judge the “other woman” we see in dramas.

But what if we stopped watching these stories only as entertainment and started viewing them as explorations of human behaviour?

In recent years, Pakistani dramas have portrayed infidelity in increasingly complex ways. Shows such as Bismil, Aap Ki Izzat, Mere Pass Tum Ho and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum have explored betrayal through money, status, validation, dissatisfaction, insecurity and social expectations.

These stories invite a difficult question: What drives someone to betray a person they once promised to love and protect?

The answer is rarely simple. Infidelity can emerge from a combination of personal choices, emotional dissatisfaction, relationship problems, social conditioning and the desire for something that appears missing.

Bismil: The Sugar Daddy and the Gold Digger

Tauqeer Taseer (Noman Ejaz) appears to have everything society associates with success: a loyal wife, Reham (Savera Nadeem), a son preparing to marry and a successful business built over decades.

Yet beneath that stability lies a less tangible dissatisfaction.

His relationship with Masooma (Hareem Farooq), a young employee of his wife, is presented as more than a sexual or romantic attraction. It also reflects power, validation and the desire to feel young and desirable again.

Masooma, meanwhile, is portrayed as being attracted primarily to the wealth and security Tauqeer can provide.

The “sugar daddy” dynamic in the drama therefore becomes a study of unequal motivations. One character seeks emotional validation and a renewed sense of significance. The other sees financial security and social mobility.

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The tragedy lies in the choices that follow.

Tauqeer could have confronted his dissatisfaction, sought counselling, discussed the problems in his marriage or chosen separation. Instead, he chooses secrecy, putting at risk the family life he spent decades building.

The drama also raises questions about the social pressures surrounding women and marriage. When financial security and social status become central measures of success, relationships can become transactions rather than partnerships.

Aap Ki Izzat: Betrayal, Control and Rebellion

In Aap Ki Izzat, Tabish (Ahsan Khan) publicly presents himself as a supporter of women’s rights. Privately, however, his treatment of his wife Beena (Urwa Hocane) reveals a different side.

He gaslights Beena and decides to marry his secretary, Naaz (Alina Khan), believing she is better suited to his social and political ambitions.

For Beena, the betrayal is compounded by the expectations placed upon her.

Her mother encourages gratitude. Her friend advises forgiveness and adjustment. Years of devotion become an argument for preserving the marriage rather than questioning whether the relationship still respects her dignity.

Beena eventually chooses an unconventional escape. Instead of pursuing a conventional separation or khula, she runs away with her vegetable vendor.

The decision may appear irrational on the surface. Yet within the drama’s psychological framework, it represents a desperate search for recognition.

The story suggests that Beena has spent years feeling invisible. The attention of someone outside her social circle suddenly gives her a sense of being seen.

Her decision is therefore less about romance than recognition, agency and rebellion against a life in which she feels she has lost control.

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum: When Marriage Becomes a Transaction

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum presents another version of relationships shaped by money and status.

Adeel (Emmad Irfani) is preparing to marry Sharjeena (Hania Aamir) when his wealthy employer, Rubab (Naeema Butt), proposes to him. He accepts after deciding that marriage to Rubab offers financial advantages that his relationship with Sharjeena cannot provide.

The resulting relationship resembles a business arrangement more than an equal partnership.

Adeel sees marriage as a route to a better material life. Rubab, despite genuinely caring for him, approaches the relationship through a world in which money and status carry enormous influence.

The marriage begins to unravel when Adeel manipulates Rubab’s business accounts and becomes involved with her best friend, Natasha (Areej Chaudhary).

Natasha is easily labelled the “home-wrecker”. Yet the story gives her a more complicated emotional background.

She too entered marriage in search of financial security and finds herself dissatisfied. Her involvement with Adeel can therefore be viewed as another attempt to obtain the life she believes she missed.

Adeel and Natasha are not simply driven by romance. Their choices reflect dissatisfaction and recognition of something familiar in each other.

Mere Pass Tum Ho: When Wealth Becomes the Measure of Fulfilment

In Mere Pass Tum Ho, Danish (Humayun Saeed) is deeply devoted to his wife Mehwish (Ayeza Khan), with whom he has a young son.

Mehwish, however, becomes dissatisfied with the life Danish provides after Sheharyar (Adnan Siddiqui) enters the picture.

The contrast is deliberately stark. Danish represents emotional stability and devotion. Sheharyar represents wealth, status and excitement.

Mehwish chooses the latter.

Her story reflects a social environment in which material success can become intertwined with personal worth. The drama asks whether financial comfort can compensate for emotional emptiness and whether the pursuit of status can ever provide lasting fulfilment.

At the same time, the story exposes a gendered double standard.

Female infidelity often attracts harsher public condemnation than male betrayal. That difference reflects a longstanding social expectation that women should carry the burden of protecting marital honour, while men’s behaviour is sometimes treated more leniently.

The Psychology Behind Betrayal

These dramas offer several recurring explanations for infidelity. None of them should be treated as a universal psychological explanation, but together they provide useful themes for examining fictional behaviour.

The hunger for validation

Some characters appear to seek admiration rather than intimacy.

Tauqeer wants to feel significant again. Tabish seeks admiration and control. Adeel pursues status and an ego boost. Mehwish seeks a lifestyle she associates with fulfilment.

In each case, the new relationship appears to offer temporary relief from an internal dissatisfaction.

When ageing changes self-perception

Ageing can force people to confront difficult questions about identity, attractiveness and purpose.

For some people, such transitions can produce uncertainty. In fictional narratives, an affair may become a way to reclaim a sense of youth or desirability.

That does not excuse betrayal. It simply helps explain why the temptation can become powerful within a character’s story.

When money replaces meaning

Money is closely linked to infidelity in many Pakistani dramas.

Wealth represents security, freedom and social status. When those qualities become the primary measure of a successful life, emotional intimacy can be pushed into the background.

Relationships then begin to resemble transactions.

The illusion of an upgrade

Cheating characters often believe they are moving towards something better.

But escaping an unhappy situation is not necessarily the same as building a healthier one.

The new relationship may temporarily provide excitement, attention or security. The unresolved problems within the individual, however, can remain.

Trying to fill an emotional void

Betrayal can sometimes function as an attempt to escape dissatisfaction rather than as a genuine search for love.

A new relationship may provide temporary validation. It cannot necessarily resolve the underlying insecurity, loneliness or dissatisfaction that existed beforehand.

What Pakistani Dramas Often Leave Unexplored

While these dramas explore betrayal from several angles, they often move quickly past the difficult process that follows it.

Rebuilding trust

For couples who remain together after infidelity, rebuilding trust is rarely immediate.

Small acts of reliability, honest communication and renewed emotional intimacy can take considerable time. Fiction often compresses this process or replaces it with a dramatic reconciliation.

Real relationships are usually far messier.

Men’s emotional struggles

Male characters are frequently shown acting out their dissatisfaction rather than examining it.

Restlessness, anger, withdrawal, insecurity and risk-taking can have many possible causes. They should not automatically be interpreted as depression or another mental-health condition.

What these stories often miss is the possibility of men seeking help, discussing vulnerability or learning healthier ways to manage emotional distress.

Economic dependence and women’s choices

Financial dependence can make leaving an unhealthy marriage more difficult.

However, economic dependence does not mean that a woman has no options. Family support, community networks, legal avenues, employment and financial planning can all influence what choices are available.

Dramas could explore these realities more fully instead of presenting financial dependence as an automatic dead end.

The absence of therapy

Perhaps the biggest omission is professional support.

Many of these characters are educated and financially privileged, yet therapy or couples counselling rarely becomes part of their story.

Therapy cannot automatically repair a relationship. It can, however, provide a structured environment in which people examine their emotions, patterns, communication and unresolved experiences.

Understanding behaviour is not the same as excusing it. In fact, greater understanding can make personal responsibility clearer.

The Betrayed Spouse and the Hidden Damage

The betrayed spouse is often reduced to a character who cries, confronts the partner or walks away.

The psychological impact can be considerably more complicated.

Some people experience shame, insecurity, anxiety, disrupted sleep, difficulty concentrating and a loss of emotional safety after discovering infidelity. The severity varies from person to person.

The betrayed partner may also begin questioning their own identity.

“Was I not enough?” becomes an internal question that can be difficult to silence.

Social expectations can make this particularly difficult for men, who may feel pressure to hide emotional pain rather than seek support.

The result can be isolation at precisely the moment when support is most needed.

And Then There Are the Children

Children are often the forgotten participants in stories of marital betrayal.

Young children may not understand infidelity, but they can recognise tension, arguments and changes in the emotional atmosphere at home.

Older children may understand the betrayal and experience anger, confusion or disappointment towards one or both parents.

Their understanding of relationships can also be affected.

They may fear repeating their parents’ experiences or develop doubts about trust and commitment.

That does not mean every child of an unfaithful parent will experience lasting psychological harm. But the family disruption can create emotional challenges that deserve greater attention in storytelling.

The Case File Remains Open

Pakistani dramas do not always suggest that every marriage should be saved.

Instead, their strongest stories raise a more uncomfortable question: What happens inside a person before betrayal becomes an option?

Tauqeer seeks to reclaim a sense of youth and importance. Tabish wants admiration and control. Mehwish associates fulfilment with wealth and status. Adeel treats marriage as an economic calculation.

Their motivations differ, but the underlying pattern is similar: personal dissatisfaction becomes a justification for violating an existing commitment.

Each character has choices. They can communicate, confront problems, seek professional help, separate or accept the difficult reality that desire does not create entitlement.

Yet they choose differently.

Perhaps that is why these stories continue to provoke such strong reactions.

Infidelity is not necessarily the whole disease. In some narratives, it is the symptom of a deeper wound: insecurity, loneliness, dissatisfaction, entitlement, fear of ageing, an unmet need for recognition or an inability to confront difficult emotions.

None of these factors absolves betrayal.

To understand is not to excuse.

It is to ask a more difficult question.

Instead of simply asking who was right and who was wrong, perhaps we should ask how someone reaches a point where betrayal begins to look like the only available answer.

And once the damage is done, another question remains: How can trust, dignity and emotional security ever be rebuilt for those who caused the betrayal and, more importantly, for those who had to live with its consequences?

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