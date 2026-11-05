40th Senior Management Course Graduation Ceremony Held at NIPA Karachi

The National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Karachi, held the graduation ceremony of its 40th Senior Management Course (SMC), marking the successful completion of a professional training programme for senior civil servants.

Sindh Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah attended the ceremony as chief guest. Addressing the graduating officers, he stressed the importance of professional development, institutional strengthening and effective governance.

He said civil servants play a fundamental role in ensuring good governance and delivering public services. Moreover, he noted that institutions such as NIPA equip officers with the knowledge, skills and vision needed to address the changing challenges of public administration.

The minister urged the graduates to apply their training in their respective departments and bring meaningful improvements to institutional performance. He also highlighted the need for responsive local governance and stronger coordination among government institutions.

Furthermore, Shah said the quality of public services reflects the effectiveness of government. He called on public officials to demonstrate transparency, efficiency and commitment while performing their duties. He added that strengthening local government institutions and improving service delivery must remain key priorities.

NIPA Karachi Director General Nasir Iqbal Malik also addressed the ceremony. He reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to developing professional competencies among civil servants through structured training and modern management approaches.

Google to Invest $15 Billion in Malaysia’s AI Infrastructure Over Two Years

Malik said NIPA’s programmes focus on leadership, strategic thinking, managerial efficiency and effective decision-making. He emphasised that continuous professional development remains essential for building capable institutions and improving public service delivery.

He described the completion of the Senior Management Course as an important milestone in the officers’ professional careers. However, he stressed that training must lead to practical improvements in institutional performance.

The director general encouraged the graduates to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills with integrity, innovation and professionalism. He said their efforts could help strengthen public institutions and improve governance across the country.

The ceremony highlighted NIPA Karachi’s continuing role in promoting leadership development and professional excellence within Pakistan’s civil service. In addition, the graduating officers were encouraged to uphold high standards of public service and accountability.

The event concluded with the distribution of course completion certificates by Chief Guest Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, alongside senior NIPA officials. A group photograph featuring the chief guest, NIPA management, faculty members and graduating officers marked the conclusion of the ceremony.

Follow THE AZB