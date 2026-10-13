October 13, 2026

Zubair Tufail Calls for UBG to End Alliance Agreement with BMP

Web Desk October 13, 2026

UBG president urges the business group to contest FPCCI elections independently following reported differences over its agreement with BMP

Zubair Tufail, president of the United Business Group, calls for an independent UBG strategy ahead of the FPCCI elections

UBG President Zubair Tufail calls for the group to withdraw from its agreement with BMP.

KARACHI, October 13, 2026: United Business Group (UBG) President Zubair Tufail has called for the termination of the group’s agreement with the Businessmen Panel (BMP), citing concerns over trust and the future of their alliance.

Tufail also congratulated UBG Patron-in-Chief S.M. Tanveer on his unanimous nomination as the group’s presidential candidate for the upcoming Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) elections.

Speaking on the proposed alliance, Tufail said he had recommended withdrawing or cancelling the agreement with BMP or its associated leadership, including Anjum Nisar. He expressed displeasure over messages attributed to BMP Secretary General Haji Ghulam Ali, who reportedly disclosed a copy of the agreement between the two groups.

Disagreements Over the Alliance

Tufail questioned BMP’s reliability, alleging that its leaders had failed to honour previous political and business commitments. He cited the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry as an example, claiming that BMP had broken an understanding after securing a two-year term.

He also alleged that BMP leaders had violated an agreement with Lahore Chamber President-elect Ali Hussam Asghar. These allegations could not be independently verified from the information provided.

Tufail further accused Haji Ghulam Ali of creating divisions over the UBG-BMP agreement, saying the matter had caused resentment within UBG circles.

UBG Urged to Contest Independently

Tufail said UBG should avoid alliances with groups whose credibility it questioned. Instead, he urged the business group to rely on support from the business community and contest the FPCCI elections independently.

The reported differences could affect the political alignments ahead of the FPCCI elections. However, the final position of UBG and BMP on the agreement remains to be confirmed.

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