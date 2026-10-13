Sardar Shahid Laghari Re-elected to POEPA Central Executive Committee

Senior POEPA leaders congratulate Laghari on his election victory and acknowledge his humanitarian work for flood-affected communities

KARACHI: Sardar Shahid Laghari has once again been elected as a member of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA).

Following his re-election, several senior association leaders visited his residence to congratulate him on his success. The delegation included Raees Nazir Ahmed, Syed Javed Hussain Zaidi, Munawar Ali Agha, Syed Khalid Jamal and Shakeel Ahmed Khan.

Laghari thanked the chairman and senior colleagues for their visit and good wishes. He said their support and encouragement were an honour for him.

Alongside his role in the overseas employment sector, Laghari has served as chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent. He has also been associated with relief operations, ration distribution and rehabilitation initiatives for communities affected by natural disasters, particularly floods in Sindh and Balochistan.

His welfare efforts have included engagement with national and international representatives and institutions to support flood victims and other vulnerable communities. According to the supplied information, these engagements have included meetings with the British High Commissioner and military officials.

Laghari’s re-election to the POEPA Central Executive Committee marks his continued involvement in the association’s leadership and the overseas employment promotion sector.

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