Zong Expands Digital Scholars Programme to Empower Young Women in Pakistan’s AI Future

Zong and Knowledge Platform expand the Digital Scholars Programme to strengthen AI skills and digital inclusion among young people in Pakistan.

Zong has launched the next phase of its Digital Scholars Programme in partnership with Knowledge Platform, aiming to equip young people with digital and artificial intelligence (AI) skills while expanding technology education opportunities for women across Pakistan.

Announced around the International Day of the Girl Child, the initiative reflects the company’s focus on digital inclusion, future-ready skills and greater female participation in Pakistan’s growing technology sector.

According to Zong, the programme has already reached more than 50,000 students, including over 5,000 young women, across more than 300 schools in 35 cities. The latest phase will shift towards more advanced digital learning and skills development.

Programme Targets 10,000 Students

Over the next year, the Digital Scholars Programme aims to reach 10,000 college and university students. Participants will have access to self-paced, game-based learning focused on artificial intelligence, analytical thinking and problem-solving.

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The initiative seeks to help students move beyond basic digital access and develop skills relevant to an increasingly technology-driven economy.

Young Women to Account for 60% of Participants

Women’s participation is a central focus of the programme’s next phase. Zong aims to include approximately 6,000 young women, representing 60% of the planned 10,000 participants.

The programme will maintain a nationwide reach, with particular attention to underserved communities along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The initiative aims to expand access to quality digital education in areas where learning opportunities remain limited.

Zong Highlights Digital Inclusion

Nabila Yazdani, Zong’s Director of Strategy and company spokesperson, said technology could create lasting benefits beyond connectivity.

She said the programme would invest in future-ready skills, digital inclusion and women’s participation in the technology ecosystem. Yazdani added that Zong remained committed to using technology to expand opportunities and support sustainable social development.

Umair Ali, chief operating officer of Knowledge Platform, said the partnership would help extend digital learning opportunities across Pakistan.

He said the programme aimed to reach 10,000 students, with young women making up 60% of participants. Both organisations, he added, wanted to create meaningful learning opportunities for communities that needed them most.

Building Skills for Pakistan’s Digital Economy

Through the expanded programme, Zong and Knowledge Platform aim to prepare young people for emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence and the wider digital economy.

The initiative also seeks to reduce barriers to technology education, particularly for young women and students in underserved communities.

By focusing on AI readiness, analytical thinking and problem-solving, the partners aim to help more students develop the capabilities needed to participate in Pakistan’s digital transformation.

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