October 11, 2026

Fajr Fatima Welfare Trust Organises Tree Plantation Drive at Government Delhi College

Web Desk October 11, 2026
Students and teachers plant trees during a Fajr Fatima Welfare Trust environmental campaign at Government Delhi College in Karachi.

Students and faculty participate in a tree plantation drive organised by Fajr Fatima Welfare Trust at Government Delhi College, Karachi.

Fajr Fatima Welfare Trust organised a tree plantation drive at Government Delhi College in Karachi, with enthusiastic participation from students.

During the campaign, students planted a variety of fruit-bearing and shade trees across the college premises. The initiative aimed to help reduce environmental pollution and raise awareness among young people about the importance of tree plantation.

College Principal Naveed Rab Nawaz extended special support to the initiative. Other faculty members also contributed to the campaign. Fajr Fatima Welfare Trust expressed its sincere gratitude to the principal and teaching staff for their cooperation.

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Speaking on the occasion, Fajr Fatima, founder of the trust, said the organisation would continue its welfare and social initiatives in the future. She reaffirmed the trust’s commitment to serving the community with the same dedication.

At the conclusion of the event, all participants pledged to care for the newly planted trees and help them grow.

The initiative highlighted the importance of community participation in environmental protection and encouraged students to play an active role in creating a greener and healthier environment.

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