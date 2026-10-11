Khudi Wellness Carnival 2026 brings experts, students and community organisations together to promote mental health and inclusion in Karachi.

The Khudi Wellness Carnival 2026 has concluded at Greenwich University Campus in Karachi. The two-day event marked World Mental Health Day and promoted emotional wellbeing and social inclusion.

Khudi Wellness organised the carnival with Thrive School of Psychology and Greenwich University. It brought together mental health professionals, academics, healthcare practitioners, students and community organisations.

Under the theme “Better Minds, Brighter Futures,” the event featured discussions, interactive activities and community initiatives. Its central message was clear: mental health awareness must extend beyond crisis intervention. Emotional wellbeing should also be part of everyday life, families, schools, workplaces and communities.

Experts Discuss Parenting and Youth Mental Health

A key highlight was a panel discussion titled “Parenting: Understanding Youth Issues — Bridging the Generation Gap.” Sarwat N. Shah moderated the session. She is the founder of Khudi Wellness and author of Smart Parents Handbook.

The panel included Professor Shaista Effendi, Dr Minhaj Qidwai, Mufti Abu Talha and DG Honnak Baloch. Speakers examined the challenges facing young people. They stressed the importance of communication, emotional safety and early intervention.

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The discussion encouraged parents to look beyond young people’s behaviour. It highlighted the need to recognise underlying emotional and psychological concerns. Speakers also called for preventive support, effective mental health policies and disability inclusion.

Survivors Share Stories of Resilience

A special session focused on resilience and determination. It featured Ahmer Iqbal, an acid-attack survivor, and Marjan Mashaddi, a burn survivor.

Their participation highlighted the importance of dignity and social acceptance. The session also encouraged communities to listen to survivors with respect and compassion. Speakers emphasised the need for supportive spaces where people can share their experiences without stigma.

Spirituality and Holistic Development

The carnival also explored spirituality and personal growth. A fireside chat titled “Holistic Development: The Spiritual Dimension of Growth” examined the role of values and purpose in wellbeing.

Researcher and writer Hamza hosted the discussion with Dr Irfan Qamruddin, author of Unblinded. The conversation explored how spiritual awareness can contribute to personal development.

Wellness Sessions Address Diverse Needs

The programme covered several areas of health and wellbeing. These included employee wellness, breast cancer awareness and the mental health of patients and caregivers. Environmental responsibility and tree plantation also featured in the activities.

A complimentary Wellness Showcase introduced visitors to professionals and community initiatives. These covered mental health and artificial intelligence, smile therapy, inclusive care, youth wellness, healthy ageing and digital therapy.

A community drum circle led by Mohsin Kazi encouraged participation and connection among attendees.

Meanwhile, the outdoor carnival brought together social initiatives, student projects, wellness providers and food vendors. It gave visitors an opportunity to learn about community projects and connect with organisations working in the wellness sector.

Khudi Wellness Promotes Preventive Mental Health

Sarwat N. Shah said the organisation wanted to make mental health support more preventive, practical and inclusive.

She explained that the initiative aims to bring mental health into everyday life. It seeks to replace stigma with understanding and reactive treatment with prevention. Shah also stressed collective responsibility. She said everyone should have the opportunity to feel heard, supported and included.

The organising teams from Thrive School of Psychology and Greenwich University welcomed the collaboration. They also acknowledged the carnival’s sponsor, Almaraya Water.

Supporting partners included Plant a Million, Dr Essa Laboratory & Diagnostic Centre, Honest Foods and Artistic Towels. The organisers thanked the speakers, participating organisations, stallholders, students, volunteers and visitors for their contributions.

The carnival highlighted the value of cooperation across psychology, healthcare, education, parenting and environmental responsibility. It also promoted social inclusion. The organisers hope these conversations will continue beyond the two-day event and lead to healthier families and more supportive communities.

About Khudi Wellness

Khudi Wellness is a mental health and wellbeing initiative founded by Sarwat N. Shah. It focuses on preventive mental health, emotional awareness, family wellbeing, inclusion and community engagement.

Through educational activities, public discussions and collaborative programmes, the initiative aims to make mental health awareness more accessible and relevant to everyday life.

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