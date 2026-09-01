Brad Evans stars with bat and ball as Zimbabwe defend 195 in a dramatic finish at the Namibia Cricket Ground.

WINDHOEK: Zimbabwe produced a dramatic late comeback to defeat hosts Namibia by five runs in the third match of the Twenty20 tri-series on Monday, surviving a tense final over in a high-scoring contest.

Zimbabwe posted 195-6 after being sent in to bat before Namibia were bowled out for 190 from the final ball of their innings. Brad Evans played a decisive role in the result, taking 3-41 and contributing an unbeaten 37 with the bat.

The result leaves Zimbabwe, Namibia and South Africa with one victory each after two matches in the round-robin stage. The three teams will face each other twice before the top two sides meet in the final at the weekend.

Burl and Evans Rescue Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe made a positive start after being asked to bat first, with Ben Curran scoring 38 and Brian Bennett adding 32.

The visitors, however, suffered a major collapse in the middle of their innings, losing five wickets for just 15 runs across four overs.

Ryan Burl then changed the momentum with an unbeaten 57. He combined with Evans for a remarkable 94-run partnership from only 48 deliveries.

Evans struck an unbeaten 37 as Zimbabwe reached 195-6 from their 20 overs, giving their bowlers a challenging total to defend.

Namibia Fight Back After Early Collapse

Namibia’s chase appeared to be slipping away when the hosts fell to 68-5 in the 11th over.

But Zane Green and Alexander Busing-Volschenk launched a spirited recovery, putting together a powerful partnership that brought Namibia back into contention.

Green made 54 while Busing-Volschenk added 56, and the hosts entered the final over needing only 16 runs to complete the chase.

Zimbabwe, however, held their nerve when it mattered most.

Green was run out by a direct hit from the deep, ending his resistance. Two deliveries later, Evans dismissed Busing-Volschenk, who was caught behind by wicketkeeper Tadiwanashe Marumani after a spectacular catch.

The final wickets fell immediately afterwards, leaving Namibia all out for 190.

Evans Named Player of the Match

Evans finished with figures of 3-41 and was instrumental in Zimbabwe’s successful defence of their total. His unbeaten 37 had earlier helped push Zimbabwe towards a competitive score.

Zimbabwe will return to action on Tuesday when they face South Africa in the next match of the tri-series.

With all three teams currently level on one win apiece, the remaining matches are expected to play a key role in determining which two sides reach the weekend final.

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