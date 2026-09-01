Iran’s president signals a possible diplomatic opening as tensions rise following fresh attacks between Tehran and Washington.

BISHKEK: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has said Tehran would immediately reciprocate if the United States returns to its commitments under an interim agreement reached between the two countries in June.

Speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Bishkek on Tuesday, Pezeshkian made the comments after Iran and the US exchanged direct attacks for the first time since late July.

The latest escalation followed a US strike on Larak Island, after which Iran launched attacks on two US military bases in Jordan.

Iran’s state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying that if Washington returned to its commitments under the memorandum of understanding, Tehran would respond immediately.

The Iranian president was referring to the interim agreement signed in June as part of diplomatic efforts to end the conflict that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

Iran Signals Openness to Diplomacy

The June agreement was intended to establish the basis for broader negotiations aimed at reaching a lasting peace deal. However, the arrangement later broke down, with Tehran and Washington accusing each other of failing to meet its terms.

Iran has repeatedly linked the future of the Strait of Hormuz to the implementation of the agreement. Tehran has said it would allow unrestricted navigation through the strategic waterway if Washington fulfils its commitments.

The strait is a critical route for global energy supplies, with disruption posing potential risks to international oil markets.

Pezeshkian had already indicated on Monday that Iran remained open to negotiations with the United States, stressing that continued war would serve no one’s interests.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Calls for US to Honour Deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also urged Washington to return to the commitments outlined in the agreement.

He said that if the United States honoured what had been agreed and signed by its president, the situation could potentially be brought back onto a diplomatic track.

The comments from both Iranian officials suggest that Tehran continues to leave the door open for negotiations despite the latest military escalation.

Trump Says Response Is Coming

US President Donald Trump said Washington would respond to the Iranian attacks, while also indicating that the latest exchange did not necessarily mark a return to a full-scale war.

Trump told Fox News that “there will be a response” following the Iranian strikes. However, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, he said the renewed military action did not mean the conflict had returned to its previous level of intensity.

The statements come as diplomatic efforts face renewed pressure following the latest exchange of attacks, with the possibility of further escalation remaining a concern for the region.

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