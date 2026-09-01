Police say the joint operation with the Counter-Terrorism Department followed intelligence about a militant hideout in the district’s mountainous area.

LAKKI MARWAT: Two suspected militants were killed during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, police said on Tuesday.

The operation was jointly carried out by local police and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) after security officials received what they described as credible intelligence about the presence of militants in a mountainous area within the jurisdiction of Lakki City police station.

According to district police spokesperson Qudratullah Khan, security personnel surrounded a suspected hideout, prompting an exchange of fire. Two militants were killed during the gunfight, police said.

Authorities use the term Fitna-al-Khawarij for the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and affiliated militant groups.

One Suspect Identified as CTD Wanted Man

Police identified one of those killed as Mubashir, who was reportedly wanted by the CTD in connection with several terrorism-related cases, including alleged involvement in bomb attacks.

The identity of the second individual had not been established at the time of the police statement.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed praised the police and CTD personnel involved in the operation, describing it as successful and result-oriented.

He said the police remained determined to eliminate terrorism from the province.

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Security Situation Remains Challenging

The operation comes as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continues to face a difficult security environment, with Lakki Marwat among the districts affected by militant violence.

According to figures compiled by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies, mainland KP, excluding the merged districts, recorded 154 deaths linked to violence and terrorism in July, compared with 75 in June.

The number of people injured also increased from 60 to 98 during the same period.

Deaths among security personnel rose sharply, from 12 in June to 38 in July, while reported militant deaths increased from 37 to 108.

Civilian fatalities, however, fell from 26 in June to seven in July. One member of a local peace committee was also killed.

Mixed Trends in Merged Districts

The security picture in KP’s merged districts, formerly known as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, showed a modest decline in overall fatalities.

The region recorded 79 deaths in July, compared with 85 in June.

Injuries also declined from 60 to 38, representing a 37 per cent decrease.

However, deaths among security personnel increased from six to 11, while reported militant fatalities fell from 72 to 55.

Civilian deaths moved in the opposite direction, rising from seven in June to 13 in July, an increase of 86 per cent.

The latest operation underscores the continuing security pressure facing KP as law-enforcement agencies intensify intelligence-led operations against militant networks in vulnerable districts.

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