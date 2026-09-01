Karachi business leaders attend gathering held at Tawab’s residence, with discussions bringing together prominent members of the city’s business community.

KARACHI, September 1, 2026: Businessman Ibrahim K. Tawab hosted a lunch at his residence in honour of Sector Commander Brigadier Yaqoob Awan of ISPR Sindh, bringing together several prominent members of Karachi’s business community.

The gathering was attended by notable business figures, including Zubair Tufail, Hanif Gohar, Mazhar Nasir and Muhammad Ikram Rajput, along with other leading members of the city’s business community.

The informal gathering provided an opportunity for members of Karachi’s business community to come together with senior representatives from the security establishment.

Such engagements involving business leaders and public-sector representatives can provide a forum for exchanging views on matters of mutual interest and strengthening communication between the business community and relevant institutions.

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The event was held in a cordial setting at Tawab’s residence, with the participation of several prominent figures from Karachi’s commercial and business circles.

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