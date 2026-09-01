September 1, 2026

Ibrahim K. Tawab Hosts Lunch for Sector Commander Brigadier Yaqoob Awan

Web Desk September 1, 2026

Karachi business leaders attend gathering held at Tawab’s residence, with discussions bringing together prominent members of the city’s business community.

Ibrahim K. Tawab hosts lunch for Brigadier Yaqoob Awan with Karachi business leaders

Ibrahim K. Tawab hosts a lunch attended by prominent Karachi business leaders.

KARACHI, September 1, 2026: Businessman Ibrahim K. Tawab hosted a lunch at his residence in honour of Sector Commander Brigadier Yaqoob Awan of ISPR Sindh, bringing together several prominent members of Karachi’s business community.

The gathering was attended by notable business figures, including Zubair Tufail, Hanif Gohar, Mazhar Nasir and Muhammad Ikram Rajput, along with other leading members of the city’s business community.

The informal gathering provided an opportunity for members of Karachi’s business community to come together with senior representatives from the security establishment.

Such engagements involving business leaders and public-sector representatives can provide a forum for exchanging views on matters of mutual interest and strengthening communication between the business community and relevant institutions.

Two Suspected Militants Killed in Intelligence-Based Operation in Lakki Marwat

The event was held in a cordial setting at Tawab’s residence, with the participation of several prominent figures from Karachi’s commercial and business circles.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

FrieslandCampina Engro and Citi Pakistan launch supplier financing programme in Pakistan

FrieslandCampina Engro and Citi Pakistan Launch Supplier Financing Programme

Web Desk September 1, 2026
Standard Chartered and Dolmen Group partnership for Grove Residency home financing in Karachi

Grove Residency Buyers Offered Rs5 Million Savings Under New Banking Partnership

Web Desk September 1, 2026
Ufone and Telenor Pakistan win nine awards at Dragons of Pakistan 2026

Ufone and Telenor Pakistan Win Nine Awards at Dragons of Pakistan 2026

Web Desk September 1, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Are you human? Please solve:Captcha


Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com