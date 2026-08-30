Lionel Messi Hits Four as Inter Miami End Winless Run in Style

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring four goals in Inter Miami's 7-1 win over Montreal.

Lionel Messi produced a stunning four-goal performance as Inter Miami defeated CF Montreal 7-1 on Saturday.

The victory ended Miami’s five-game winless run across all competitions. It also marked Messi’s first four-goal match in Major League Soccer.

Messi also provided an assist for Luis Suarez. His outstanding display took his MLS tally to 18 goals this season.

The Argentine now leads the MLS Golden Boot race. He moved ahead of FC Dallas forward Petar Musa, who has 16 goals.

Messi takes control after early setback

Inter Miami took the lead in the 20th minute.

Casemiro scored his first league goal for the club. He headed home from Telasco Segovia’s corner.

Montreal responded in the 37th minute. Fabian Herbers scored his first goal of the season to make it 1-1.

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Messi restored Miami’s lead shortly before half-time. He found the net from a free-kick in the 40th minute.

Four-goal Messi masterclass

Messi struck again in the 52nd minute.

The forward then completed his hat-trick in the 83rd minute. He chipped the Montreal goalkeeper to score his third goal of the night.

Messi saved his most spectacular moment for stoppage time.

He scored directly from another free-kick in the sixth minute of added time. The goal completed his first four-goal performance in MLS.

The performance was also the ninth time Messi has scored at least four goals in a professional match.

Suarez and Shaw complete the rout

Luis Suarez added Miami’s fourth goal in the 80th minute.

Messi supplied the assist for the veteran striker.

Rookie Alexander Shaw then joined the scoring in the 89th minute. It was his first MLS goal.

The result gave Inter Miami a club-record seven goals in a single match.

Miami moved to 42 points from 22 matches. Montreal’s four-game unbeaten run in league play also came to an end.

Messi continues to make MLS history

The four-goal display added another milestone to Messi’s remarkable career.

The 39-year-old remains at the centre of Miami’s attack. His latest performance also strengthened his position in the MLS MVP discussion.

Inter Miami’s result provided a major boost after a difficult run of form.

With Messi leading the Golden Boot race, Miami will now look to build momentum from their emphatic victory.

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