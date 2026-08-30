Carlos Alcaraz Reveals ‘Intrusive Thoughts’ Before US Open Return

Carlos Alcaraz returns to the US Open after a five-month wrist injury layoff.

Carlos Alcaraz has revealed that “intrusive thoughts” were the hardest part of his five-month injury layoff.

The 23-year-old Spaniard missed much of the clay season because of a wrist injury. He also sat out the French Open, Wimbledon and the North American hardcourt swing.

Alcaraz will now return to the US Open. He is aiming to defend his title and claim a third championship in New York.

Alcaraz struggled with uncertainty

Alcaraz said the early weeks of his recovery were particularly difficult.

He could not use his right arm normally during the first month.

The Spaniard said spending time with family and friends helped him during that period.

The uncertainty became harder once he resumed training.

Alcaraz did not know when he would return to competitive tennis. He also worried about missing the entire American hardcourt season.

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“I didn’t know when I’m going to start,” Alcaraz said.

Those doubts became the most difficult part of his recovery, he added.

His main goal was to regain fitness and avoid missing more tournaments.

US Open return comes with limited preparation

Alcaraz returned to competition earlier this week.

He played mixed doubles at the US Open alongside 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The appearance gave Alcaraz some match practice before his singles campaign begins.

The Spaniard enters the tournament as the second seed. He will face Russia’s Roman Safiullin in the opening round.

Safiullin is currently ranked 98th in the world.

Djokovic could await in the semi-finals

Alcaraz has a demanding path towards another US Open title.

He could face Arthur Fils or Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

A potential semi-final could then bring him up against Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Frances Tiafoe or Brandon Nakashima.

Alcaraz became the youngest man to complete the career Grand Slam earlier this year.

He achieved the feat after winning his seventh major title at the Australian Open.

Sinner absence changes the picture

World number one Jannik Sinner will miss the tournament because of a persistent right knee injury.

Sinner has developed a major rivalry with Alcaraz in recent seasons.

The Spaniard said their absence from the same tournaments for several months felt unusual.

Alcaraz wished Sinner a successful recovery. He also said he hoped to see his rival return at his best.

The US Open men’s and women’s singles main draws begin on Sunday.

Alcaraz now faces the challenge of competing at the highest level after a long absence.

His fitness, match sharpness and ability to manage pressure will be closely watched throughout the tournament.

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