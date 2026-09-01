The European Union has added ChatGPT to its list of very large online services, bringing new risk-assessment and safety obligations for OpenAI.

BRUSSELS: ChatGPT is set to face tougher regulatory scrutiny in the European Union after Brussels classified the AI chatbot as a “very large” online service under the bloc’s Digital Services Act (DSA).

The decision marks the first time an AI chatbot has been placed under the EU’s enhanced oversight framework. Reddit and gaming platform Roblox were also given the same designation after meeting the threshold of more than 45 million monthly active users across the 27-member bloc.

EU technology chief Henna Virkkunen said the three platforms would now face a higher level of accountability because of their growing influence on European citizens and society.

Under the DSA, platforms designated as “very large” have four months to comply with additional legal requirements.

New Safety Requirements for ChatGPT

The new obligations require designated services to assess and reduce risks linked to illegal content, the protection of minors, users’ physical and mental wellbeing, fundamental rights, electoral processes and public security.

To bring ChatGPT within the DSA framework, the European Commission classified it as a search engine.

OpenAI reported that ChatGPT had more than 159 million users in the EU at the end of March, putting its European user base well above the threshold required for enhanced regulatory supervision.

The company said it was preparing to meet the additional compliance requirements associated with the designation.

Roblox and Reddit Also Face Greater Oversight

Roblox welcomed the decision, describing itself as proud to become the first gaming platform to receive the EU’s “very large” designation.

The gaming platform, which is particularly popular among younger users, reported 46.6 million active players in the EU. That figure puts it only slightly above the DSA threshold.

Roblox’s European general manager, Joost Hagesteijn, said safety was central to the company’s operations and that it looked forward to continued engagement with the European Commission.

Reddit, meanwhile, has reported more than 57 million users in the European Union, also exceeding the threshold for enhanced oversight.

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EU Tightens Grip on Big Tech

The latest designations come as the EU intensifies enforcement of its digital regulations, particularly against major technology companies.

The bloc has faced criticism and political pressure from the United States over several of its technology rules, with Washington accusing Brussels of unfairly targeting American companies.

The EU has also introduced separate legislation governing artificial intelligence. Its AI Act, which entered into force in 2024, establishes rules intended to address potentially harmful uses of AI, with different requirements being introduced over several years.

The inclusion of ChatGPT under the DSA could therefore create an additional layer of regulatory responsibilities for OpenAI.

A Potential Precedent for AI Platforms

German technology think tank Interface said the move could establish an important precedent for other major generative AI systems operating in Europe.

Lena-Maria Boswald said the designation could influence regulatory expectations for large AI platforms across the EU.

OpenAI already faces risk-management requirements under the EU’s AI Act, but the DSA designation could broaden the areas in which the company is expected to assess and mitigate potential risks.

Around 30 digital services are currently subject to enhanced scrutiny under the DSA. The list includes major platforms and services operated by companies such as Google, Apple, Microsoft, TikTok, X, Amazon and Shein.

Several adult-content websites and the collaborative online encyclopedia Wikipedia are also included.

The latest move signals that the EU’s digital regulatory framework is expanding beyond traditional social media and search platforms to encompass powerful AI systems with a significant impact on European users.

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