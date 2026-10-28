Zafar Masud: Bank of Punjab Chief Drives Financial Inclusion and Institutional Growth

Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab.

The BOP President and CEO has led the bank to record profits, championed access to finance as head of the Pakistan Banks Association and built a career spanning more than three decades

KARACHI (): Zafar Masud, President and CEO of The Bank of Punjab (BOP), has strengthened the bank and expanded access to finance across Pakistan. He has led BOP since April 2020, and his tenure received a one-year extension in April 2026.

Under his leadership, the bank’s deposits, advances and profitability have more than doubled. BOP’s first-half 2026 results show that momentum, with profit after tax rising 40 per cent year on year to Rs9.53 billion.

Driving financial inclusion

The bank prioritises digital banking, SME financing, agricultural finance, affordable housing and women’s entrepreneurship. These areas reinforce its role in financial inclusion.

Masud also chairs the Pakistan Banks Association, a post he won in an election in December 2025. He has championed wider access to finance, stronger private-sector credit and industry-wide collaboration. The association also contributed to a major circular-debt restructuring initiative in 2025.

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In addition, he serves as Non-Executive Chairman of Oil & Gas Development Company Ltd (OGDC). He brings strategic oversight and corporate governance expertise to one of Pakistan’s leading energy enterprises.

A career spanning three decades

Masud’s career covers more than three decades in international banking, public-sector leadership and development finance. At Barclays, he served as Regional Managing Director and CEO for Southern Africa and oversaw operations in Zambia, Botswana and Zimbabwe. Earlier roles at Citigroup, DIB and American Express built his expertise in corporate and investment banking, business strategy and financial management.

He has also served on the State Bank of Pakistan’s Board and Monetary Policy Committee. As Director General of National Savings from 2016 to 2018, he advanced digitisation and inclusive savings initiatives. He later became founding interim CEO of InfraZamin Pakistan, where he supported credit enhancement for infrastructure financing.

Author and advocate for resilience

Beyond banking, Masud writes and speaks about resilience. He survived the May 2020 PK-8303 air crash and recounted the experience in his book, “Seat 1C: A Survivor’s Tale of Hope, Resilience and Renewal”.

Masud holds an MBA in Banking from IBA Karachi and a corporate governance qualification from INSEAD.

Banking Professionals recognised him for his contributions to banking transformation, financial inclusion and corporate governance, and wished him continued success in advancing Pakistan’s financial sector.

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