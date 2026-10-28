October 28, 2026

Women Entrepreneurs: Karachi Chamber Meets Gilgit-Baltistan Governor to Boost Trade and Handicrafts

Web Desk October 28, 2026

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Karachi South, discusses investment, textile development and wider markets for the region’s traditional crafts

Women entrepreneurs from WCCI Karachi South meeting the Gilgit-Baltistan Governor at Governor House Karachi

WCCI Karachi South members meet the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan at Governor House, Karachi.

KARACHI (): The Executive Committee and general members of the Women’s Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Karachi South (WCCI), met the Governor of Gilgit-Baltistan at Governor House in Karachi.

Both sides discussed new ways to strengthen cooperation between Karachi and Gilgit-Baltistan. They focused on women’s entrepreneurship, trade, investment, textile development, and the promotion of traditional handicrafts and locally made products.

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Participants also highlighted the potential of Gilgit-Baltistan’s rich cultural heritage, traditional crafts and unique products to reach wider national and international markets.

WCCI Karachi South said it remains committed to empowering women entrepreneurs, strengthening business networks and creating opportunities for women-led businesses. The chamber also aims to promote sustainable economic growth through meaningful partnerships.

The chamber said it hopes to connect local talent with wider markets and turn opportunities into lasting progress.

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