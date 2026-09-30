September 30, 2026

Yousaf Raza Gilani Presents Crest to SITE Association President

Web Desk September 30, 2026

Senate chairman attends My Home Al-Mustafa Orphanage inauguration in Karachi

Yousaf Raza Gilani presents crest to Abdul Hadi at My Home Al-Mustafa Orphanage in Karachi

Yousaf Raza Gilani presents a crest to SAI President Abdul Hadi in Karachi.

KARACHI: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani presented a crest to SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Abdul Hadi during the inauguration ceremony of My Home Al-Mustafa Orphanage.

SAI Senior Vice President Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi also attended the ceremony.

The event brought together members of the business community and other stakeholders. They gathered to mark the opening of the orphanage.

Atif Ikram Sheikh Selected for 9th Asia-Pacific Young Entrepreneur Award 2026

The ceremony also highlighted efforts to support children in need. Participants discussed the importance of community involvement in welfare initiatives.

Gilani presented the crest to Abdul Hadi during the event. The presentation recognised the association’s participation in the inauguration ceremony.

Follow THE AZB

More Stories

Governor Sindh Nehal Hashmi meets Austrian Honorary Consul General Hussain Islam in Karachi

Governor Sindh, Austrian Consul Discuss Trade and Cultural Cooperation

Web Desk September 30, 2026
Naveed Ahmed Fahad Waheed Sheikh Asif Saeed and PVMA leaders at AGM in Karachi

Naveed Ahmed Elected Unopposed as PVMA Chairman

Web Desk September 30, 2026
Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and PPP workers celebrate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari birthday at JPMC Karachi

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Birthday Celebrated at JPMC Karachi

Web Desk September 30, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com