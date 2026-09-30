KARACHI: Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani presented a crest to SITE Association of Industry (SAI) President Abdul Hadi during the inauguration ceremony of My Home Al-Mustafa Orphanage.

SAI Senior Vice President Muhammad Farhan Ashrafi also attended the ceremony.

The event brought together members of the business community and other stakeholders. They gathered to mark the opening of the orphanage.

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The ceremony also highlighted efforts to support children in need. Participants discussed the importance of community involvement in welfare initiatives.

Gilani presented the crest to Abdul Hadi during the event. The presentation recognised the association’s participation in the inauguration ceremony.

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