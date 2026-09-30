Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig cuts a cake with PPP leaders and workers at JPMC Karachi.

KARACHI: A cake-cutting ceremony was held at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) in Karachi to mark the birthday of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Member of the National Assembly, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.

The event was attended by Najmi Alam, Advisor to the Chief Minister Sindh, Arshad Naqvi, President of the Peoples Lawyers Forum, and Dr Yahya Tunio, Deputy Executive Director of JPMC.

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Asadullah Amir Shah and other PPP workers also participated in the ceremony.

Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and the participants cut the cake to mark Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s birthday. The gathering was attended by party workers and supporters at the Karachi medical facility.

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