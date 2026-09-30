Naveed Ahmed Elected Unopposed as PVMA Chairman

Newly elected PVMA office-bearers pose with senior industry leaders at the 81st Annual General Meeting.

Fahad Waheed named Senior Vice Chairman, Sheikh Asif Saeed Vice Chairman as new leadership takes charge for 2026–28

KARACHI: Naveed Ahmed has been elected unopposed as Chairman of the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) for the 2026–28 term.

Fahad Waheed was elected Senior Vice Chairman, while Sheikh Asif Saeed was elected Vice Chairman.

Abdul Razzaq was also appointed Patron-in-Chief of the association.

The announcement was made during the 81st Annual General Meeting. The meeting was chaired by outgoing PVMA Chairman Sheikh Umar Rehan and Patron-in-Chief Abdul Razzaq.

FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh and Vice President Abdul Mueen Khan attended the event.

21 Executive Members Elected

Sheikh Umar Rehan also announced 21 executive members elected unopposed for the 2026–28 term.

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The North Zone members are Fahad Waheed, Muhammad Sameen Jan, Salman Khan, Kashif Islam Sheikh, Sheikh Amjad Rashid and Arham Ikram.

The Central Zone members are Zafar Iqbal, Imaduddin, Muneeb Manon, Nasir Ibrahim, Hamza Tariq Sufi, Naveed Ahmed, Zain Mahmood and Fawad Akram.

The South Zone members are Sheikh Asif Saeed, Maroof Molvi, Haseeb-ur-Rehman Sheikh, Muhammad Arshad Hai, Rafi Razzaq, Sheikh Anjum Rehmat and Adil Waheed.

Sana Shoaib and Marwa Shoaib were declared successful on the women’s reserved seats.

Umar Rehan Highlights Industry Work

Sheikh Umar Rehan presented gold medals to Khalid Islam and Kashif Razzaq for their services to the association.

In his address, he thanked senior members and supporters for their cooperation during his tenure.

He said PVMA had worked to address issues faced by its members. The association held meetings with government officials and ministers.

It also engaged with the FBR, Finance Ministry and Ministry of Industries and Production.

Rehan said the ghee and edible oil industry faces several challenges. These include taxation, energy costs, raw material supplies and import policies.

He said the association raised these issues with relevant authorities. He also said several members’ concerns were resolved through these efforts.

Rehan congratulated the newly elected leadership. He expressed hope that the new team would work for the industry and business community.

Abdul Razzaq Announces New Committee

PVMA Patron-in-Chief Abdul Razzaq thanked members for appointing him to the position.

He said a six-member committee would be formed to strengthen the association’s work.

The committee will include two members each from Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The committee will identify issues facing the ghee and cooking oil industry. It will also work with relevant authorities on solutions.

Razzaq said PVMA remained in contact with the FBR. He said the association would continue working as a bridge between the industry and the tax authority.

Naveed Ahmed Pledges Industry Support

Newly elected Chairman Naveed Ahmed thanked PVMA members and the business community for their confidence.

He said the new leadership would use all available resources to address industry challenges.

Ahmed stressed the need for a supportive business environment. He said such an environment is important for industrial growth and economic stability.

He pledged to promote unity, consultation and collective action within the association.

The new leadership will also focus on protecting the legitimate interests of ghee and edible oil manufacturers.

Members Praise Outgoing Chairman

Senior PVMA members praised Sheikh Umar Rehan for his services during his tenure.

They appreciated his efforts to raise members’ concerns before government institutions.

They also acknowledged his engagement with relevant authorities to seek solutions for industry issues.

The ceremony concluded with recognition of the outgoing leadership and congratulations for the newly elected office-bearers.

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