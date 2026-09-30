Rohaan Khan Filling Station inaugurated in Digri as company expands retail and fuel distribution infrastructure across Pakistan

DIGRI, SINDH — September 26, 2026: Lucky Petroleum has expanded its retail network in Sindh with the inauguration of the Rohaan Khan Filling Station in Digri, marking another step in the company’s growing presence across the province.

Lucky Petroleum CEO Nasim Akhtar Abbasi formally inaugurated the facility by performing the ribbon-cutting ceremony. Members of the company’s management and team, station representatives and distinguished guests attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abbasi said the company remains focused on maintaining standards of both fuel quality and quantity. He said Lucky Petroleum aims to provide customers with reliable fuel services while building long-term trust in the communities it serves.

Expanding Retail Network in Sindh

Lucky Petroleum now operates more than 20 retail outlets across Sindh. The company said the expanding network is aimed at improving fuel accessibility and maintaining consistent service standards for customers across the province.

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The Digri station adds to the company’s retail footprint as it continues to develop its business presence in different parts of Sindh.

New Fuel Infrastructure in Punjab and KP

Abbasi also highlighted developments in Lucky Petroleum’s wider distribution network. He announced that the company’s Sahiwal Depot in Punjab has been completed, strengthening its fuel storage and distribution capabilities in the region.

The depot is expected to support fuel supply operations and improve distribution efficiency for customers and business partners in surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, Lucky Petroleum has also started construction of its Kohat Depot in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the completion of the project’s groundbreaking ceremony.

The Kohat development forms part of the company’s broader infrastructure expansion strategy and is intended to strengthen fuel distribution capacity in the region.

Strengthening Pakistan-Wide Operations

The completion of the Sahiwal Depot, the start of construction in Kohat and the expansion of more than 20 retail outlets across Sindh reflect Lucky Petroleum’s ongoing investment in its retail and distribution network.

The company said it will continue expanding its operations, developing business partnerships and maintaining its focus on quality, quantity and reliable fuel services.

The inauguration of Rohaan Khan Filling Station in Digri marks another milestone in that expansion as Lucky Petroleum works to build a broader and more accessible fuel distribution network across Pakistan.

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