FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh is set to receive the international business award at the 40th CACCI Conference in Manila.

Karachi: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has been selected for the 9th Asia-Pacific Young Entrepreneur Award 2026.

The award is presented by the Confederation of Asia-Pacific Chambers of Commerce and Industry (CACCI). It recognises business leadership and contributions to regional commerce.

The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) nominated Atif Ikram Sheikh for the award. FPCCI later endorsed the nomination.

The award is being viewed by Pakistan’s business community as an international recognition of the country’s private-sector leadership.

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Atif Ikram Sheikh currently holds several leadership positions in regional business organisations. He serves as President of the ECO-CCI and Vice President of both SAARC-CCI and CACCI.

He also serves as Deputy Chairman of the SCO Business Council. In the private sector, he is Chairman of the Mujahid Group of Industries.

The award will be presented during the 40th CACCI Conference in Manila, Philippines.

The conference is scheduled for November 4 and 5, 2026, at the Hotel Okada. Sheikh is expected to receive the award on November 5.

The event will bring together business leaders and trade representatives from across the Asia-Pacific region.

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