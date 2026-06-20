Every night before stepping on stage, seven-member pop group XG form a circle, join hands and perform a ritual chant that symbolises their unusually close bond.

Led by Jurin, the group shouts “Hesono,” with the rest replying “Oh,” a call-and-response rooted in the Japanese word hesono-o (????), meaning umbilical cord — a symbol they use to represent emotional and creative unity.

For XG, the phrase is more than tradition. It reflects what they describe as a lifelong connection formed through years of shared training, discipline and sacrifice.

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“We’re so strongly connected, we’re always thinking the same things,” said member Chisa, explaining how the idea originated from a dream she once had about the group being linked like mother and child.

The seven members — Maya, Juria, Hinata, Harvey, Cocona, Chisa and Jurin — were selected from thousands of trainees in Japan in 2016 and lived together for years under an intense training system focused on singing, dancing and language skills.

Members said the process was physically and mentally demanding, with strict discipline and long training hours shaping their early development as artists.

Despite the pressure, the group said the experience also built a strong sense of unity. “It was like we were real-life siblings,” said Hinata, describing how shared hardship gradually turned into closeness.

The group made their official debut in 2022 with Tippy Toes, followed by viral releases such as Shooting Star and Woke Up, which helped them build a global fanbase through social media platforms including TikTok and YouTube.

Their music blends hip-hop, R&B and futuristic pop aesthetics, often paired with bold visuals and multilingual rap performances that have helped distinguish them in the global pop landscape.

XG later performed at Coachella in 2025, becoming the only Japanese act on the lineup that year, marking a major milestone in their international rise.

In a recent development, member Cocona publicly came out as transmasculine and non-binary in an Instagram post, receiving strong support from both fans and fellow band members, who helped with the announcement.

The group also revealed that their identity has evolved, with “XG” now standing for “Xtraordinary Genes,” reflecting their message of individuality and self-expression.

Their latest album, The Core, explores a broader musical direction, blending house, rock and electronic influences while continuing themes of identity and unity.

As they prepare for a global tour and their UK debut, the group says their connection remains central to their success.

“Having a clear on/off switch is really important,” said Hinata, adding that time spent together off stage helps maintain balance amid growing international demands.

Despite rising global fame, XG say their “umbilical cord” bond remains unbroken — both as a ritual and as the foundation of their identity.