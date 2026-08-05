The actor says filming Doctor Bahu was one of her most memorable experiences, praising the show’s positive atmosphere and the friendships built over nine months.

Kubra Khan has shared an emotional farewell to the team behind Doctor Bahu following the drama’s finale, expressing gratitude for the friendships, memories and supportive environment that made the project a special chapter in her career.

Although audience reactions to the final episode were divided, the actor focused on celebrating the experience of working on the television series. In a video shared on Instagram, Khan posted behind-the-scenes moments from the set and reflected on the nine months she spent filming the drama.

Rather than using the show’s original soundtrack, Kubra Khan explained that she chose not to include it because viewers had already heard it many times. Instead, she referenced Elton John’s classic song Your Song, saying its lyrics best captured how she felt about the project.

“It’s a little bit funny, this feeling inside. But not one of those you can easily hide.”

She said Doctor Bahu was filled with emotions that extended beyond the script itself, describing the atmosphere on set as one of the biggest reasons the production became so memorable.

A Positive Set Made the Difference

Khan said she has always believed that a healthy and respectful working environment makes acting significantly easier.

“If your set has a good vibe, a good atmosphere and everyone is treating each other well, then half of your work is done,” she said.

The actor recalled how quickly the nine months of filming passed, adding that the cast often found themselves laughing together, even while shooting emotionally intense scenes.

“They say actors laugh during romantic scenes. We used to laugh during sad scenes as well,” she remarked.

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More Than Colleagues

While many productions describe their teams as a family, Khan said the bond among the Doctor Bahu cast and crew felt different.

She compared it to friendships formed during high school or college, where everyone stood by one another regardless of the circumstances.

According to Khan, whether the challenge was difficult weather or unexpected problems during filming, the team remained united and supported each other throughout the production.

Special Thanks to the Creative Team

The actor expressed particular appreciation for director Mehreen Jabbar, writer Sanam Mehdi Zaryab and director of photography Tayyab Shah for helping create a welcoming and collaborative environment.

She also thanked every member of the cast and, especially, the crew, saying their dedication played a major role in making the experience unforgettable.

Looking Ahead

Concluding her message, Khan admitted she does not know whether she will ever work with another team that shares the same chemistry and spirit.

She said the experience has raised her expectations for future productions and that she will always remember the Doctor Bahu team with affection, describing the project as one of the most meaningful experiences of her acting career.

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