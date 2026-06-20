Sir Keir Starmer is facing mounting pressure to set out a timetable for his departure from Downing Street after Andy Burnham’s decisive victory in the Makerfield by-election triggered renewed debate over Labour’s leadership.

A growing number of Labour MPs are urging the Prime Minister to outline a managed transition of power to the former Greater Manchester mayor, amid concerns that a formal leadership contest could deepen internal divisions.

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The political tension intensified after Labour candidate Andy Burnham won the Makerfield by-election with a commanding majority, a result that has strengthened calls for change at the top of the party.

Supporters of Burnham have urged Sir Keir to reflect over the weekend, while some senior Labour figures privately suggest a managed transition could avoid a damaging leadership battle.

However, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted he will not step aside, saying he was elected with a clear mandate and remains committed to leading the government.

He also rejected suggestions of resignation, stating he would contest any leadership challenge and continue his role in office.

Behind the scenes, senior ministers have reportedly held discussions with the Prime Minister as speculation grows over the level of cabinet support.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has been among those suggesting a structured timetable for leadership transition, although Downing Street has not confirmed details of internal conversations.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has meanwhile expressed support for Sir Keir, as Labour leadership tensions continue to deepen following recent electoral setbacks.

The leadership row comes ahead of a key cabinet meeting expected next week, where senior ministers are likely to assess party unity and electoral strategy.

Burnham’s return to Westminster as MP for Makerfield now makes him eligible to contest the Labour leadership, a move that requires the backing of at least 81 Labour MPs.

The scale of his by-election victory has strengthened momentum among supporters who believe he could challenge Starmer directly.

Some Labour MPs have openly called for a leadership contest, arguing that the party needs renewed direction ahead of future national elections, while others warn that internal division could damage Labour’s governing credibility.

Sir Keir, however, has urged unity within the party, warning that internal conflict could destabilise government and repeat the political instability of previous administrations.

The outcome has left Labour at a political crossroads, with pressure building for clarity over its leadership direction in the coming weeks.