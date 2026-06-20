United States President Donald Trump has said that Pakistan “really helped” Washington in securing a memorandum of understanding with Iran, crediting Islamabad’s leadership for its role in the diplomatic breakthrough.

Healthcare Robot: Milan hospital trials AI assistant to support medical staff

Speaking in an interview with American outlet Axios, Trump praised regional leaders while discussing global relations and recent diplomatic developments.

He referred to Pakistan’s top leadership, saying that Chief of Defence Forces and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif were closely aligned and cooperative.

“In Pakistan, you have the field marshal, who is great. Munir, he’s great… they just get along great,” Trump said, adding that Pakistan had played a constructive role in facilitating communication linked to the agreement with Iran.

He claimed that Pakistan “really helped” the United States because its leadership understood Iranian counterparts and contributed to easing diplomatic engagement.

Trump also commented on broader global tensions, reiterating his claim that he had helped prevent escalation between Pakistan and India during a previous crisis, and suggesting that both countries were close to military confrontation.

He further stated that the United States possessed unmatched military strength, arguing that American power had been decisive in managing global conflicts.

The remarks come amid heightened international attention on recent diplomatic efforts involving the United States, Iran and regional partners, including Pakistan.

Trump also repeated earlier claims about his role in defusing tensions between nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India, saying his intervention helped prevent further escalation.

Officials from Pakistan have not issued a detailed public response to Trump’s latest comments.

The interview follows a series of statements in which Trump has repeatedly highlighted Pakistan’s leadership and its alleged involvement in backchannel diplomacy during regional negotiations.