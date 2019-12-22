Shah Mehmood
World take Notice of Indian Steps Posing threat to Regional peace : Shah Mehmood

Posted on

ISLAMABAD – Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has urged the international community to take notice of dangerous steps taken by the Indian government which are badly affecting peace in the region.

In a statement, he said all minorities particularly Muslims in India have been protesting against discriminatory Citizenship Act and their entire opposition is also protesting.

Shah Mahmmod Qureshi said India can resort to a false flag operation to divert attention from its internal chaos and prolonged curfew in Occupied Kashmir. He said Pakistan has befitting responded the unprovoked firing of Indian forces in which a large number of casualties have been reported and their posts also targeted.





