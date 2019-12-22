OIC
OIC Voices Concerns over Anti-Muslim Law in India

RIYADH – The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has reiterated its call for ensuring the safety of the Muslim minority and the protection of Islamic holy places in India.

A statement issued by OIC Secretariat in Jeddah today said the Organization expresses its concern over the recent developments pertaining to the issues of citizenship rights and the Babri Masjid case in India.

It said that the OIC has been closely following recent developments affecting Muslim minority in India.

The statement further said that OIC reaffirms the crucial importance of upholding the principles and obligations enshrined in the United Nations charter and relevant international covenants that guarantee the rights of minorities without any discrimination.

It said that any action, contrary to these principles and obligations, may lead to further tensions and may have serious implications on peace and security across the region.

