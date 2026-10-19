October 20, 2026

World Sufi Day Celebrated in Pakistan and Around the World

Web Desk October 19, 2026
World Sufi Day gathering in Karachi promoting peace, tolerance and brotherhood through Sufi teachings.

Speakers highlight the message of peace and tolerance at a World Sufi Day gathering in Karachi.

World Sufi Day was marked with events in several cities across Pakistan and at various venues in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and Türkiye.

A special gathering in Karachi brought together prominent personalities who highlighted the importance of Sufi teachings in today’s world.

The speakers included renowned cardiologist Dr Muhammed Ishaq Dr Abu Bakar Shaikh, Dr Masroor Afridy, Dr Muzaffar Uddin, Mrs Nayyer Rubab Mrs Saima Asghar.

They emphasized the need to promote peace, tolerance and brotherhood through the teachings of Sufi saints. The speakers noted the relevance of Sufi values in encouraging harmony and mutual respect in society.

Subhan Moeen presented Sufi poetry at the event, adding a cultural dimension to the gathering.

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Renowned broadcaster Nair Bano conducted the proceedings.

The event highlighted the continuing relevance of Sufi traditions and their message of peace, love and respect for humanity.

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