November 12, 2026

Sindh Governor Meets Canadian High Commissioner to Discuss Bilateral Relations

Web Desk November 12, 2026

Nehal Hashmi visits Canadian High Commission in Islamabad and discusses trade, cooperation and the role of overseas Pakistanis

- Nehal Hashmi visits the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad for talks on Pakistan Canada relations.

Nehal Hashmi meets Canadian High Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan in Islamabad.

Sindh Governor Syed Muhammad Nehal Hashmi visited the Canadian High Commission in Islamabad on Thursday, where Canadian High Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan and other diplomatic officials welcomed him.

During the visit, Hashmi met the Canadian High Commissioner to discuss ways to strengthen relations between Pakistan and Canada. The meeting also covered cooperation in various sectors and matters of mutual interest.

Furthermore, the two sides discussed the Governor’s recent visit to Canada and his meetings there.

Governor Highlights Role of Overseas Pakistanis

During the meeting, Hashmi referred to awards he presented to prominent personalities in Canada in recognition of their social and welfare services to the Pakistani community.

Pakistan’s Government Sukuk Portfolio Crosses Rs10 Trillion Milestone

He observed that overseas Pakistanis played an important role in promoting a positive image of the country. Moreover, their contributions helped strengthen Pakistan’s relations with other countries.

The Governor reaffirmed his commitment to further developing friendly relations between Pakistan and Canada. He also expressed support for expanding cooperation across various fields.

Focus on Community and Diplomatic Ties

The meeting highlighted the importance of stronger people-to-people contacts and community engagement. Both sides also discussed the role of diplomatic cooperation in strengthening ties between the two countries.

The visit formed part of efforts to maintain engagement between Pakistan and Canada and explore opportunities for closer bilateral cooperation.

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