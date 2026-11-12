PTCL Pensioners Urge Field Marshal Asim Munir to Address Pension Deductions

PTCL Pensioners raise concerns over pension deductions during a Telecom Pioneer Forum gathering in Karachi.

Telecom Pioneer Forum gathering in Karachi highlights long-standing grievances over pension cuts, court rulings and unpaid retirement benefits

The Telecom Pioneer Forum, a representative organisation of PTCL pensioners, organised a special Paye Brunch in Karachi. A large number of serving and retired Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) employees attended the traditional gathering.

During the event, participants expressed strong resentment over what they described as the unjust attitude of PTCL management and the PTET Board towards pensioners.

The speakers said pensioners had repeatedly approached the President, Prime Minister, federal ministers and senior government officials for relief. However, they claimed their efforts had failed to resolve the long-standing dispute.

Consequently, they appealed to Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir to take immediate notice of alleged illegal deductions from PTCL pensioners’ monthly payments since 2010. They urged him to help address what they described as persistent injustice against retired employees.

Pensioners Challenge Deductions Despite Court Ruling

Participants expressed concern that PTCL management and the PTET Board allegedly deduct amounts from pension increases announced by successive governments.

They described the practice as unfair and claimed it violated a Supreme Court of Pakistan decision dated July 10, 2025.

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According to the speakers, the court had clearly ruled that PTET had no authority to deduct amounts from pensioners’ pensions. Nevertheless, they alleged that the deductions continued.

The participants also criticised PTCL management and the PTET Board for allegedly failing to implement court decisions. Furthermore, they expressed disappointment over what they described as a lack of response to recommendations from the Senate Standing Committee.

Long Struggle for Pensioners’ Rights

The speakers said PTCL pensioners had spent nearly 15 years pursuing their legitimate rights through courts, protests and repeated appeals.

They described the prolonged struggle as mentally and physically exhausting. Moreover, they regretted that many pensioners had passed away while waiting for the restoration of their benefits.

Participants also highlighted unresolved issues involving deductions from widows’ pensions and delays in the payment of outstanding commutation amounts.

Forum Calls for Unity and Collective Action

The gathering also provided an opportunity for former colleagues to reconnect and strengthen their bonds.

However, participants stressed that the event served a broader purpose beyond social interaction. It aimed to unite pensioners and raise a collective voice for their outstanding demands.

Prominent participants included Imtiaz Zaidi, Kamran Mahmood, Masood Bhatti, Ansar Zaidi, Rahib Lakho, Sabir Hussain, Muhammad Ashraf, Athar Javed Sufi, Zafarullah Marwat, Naseem Khan Ghori, Muzaffar Iqbal, Rashid Anwar and Abdul Khaliq, among others.

The Telecom Pioneer Forum reiterated the pensioners’ demand for fair treatment, implementation of court decisions and restoration of their claimed retirement benefits.

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