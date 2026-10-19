Khayyam Canal Restoration Project to Be Completed in Two Months, Says Nasir Hussain Shah

Sindh Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has announced that the Khayyam Canal restoration project and sewage diversion work in Clifton will be completed within two months.

He said the project would help reduce foul odours, limit the spread of diseases and improve the local environment.

The minister made these remarks during a visit to Khayyam Canal. He inspected the ongoing construction work following complaints from nearby residents.

Shah said he visited the site to review residents’ concerns. He added that Sindh Chief Minister had also taken notice of the matter.

Sewage Diversion and Canal Restoration

The minister clarified that the project falls under the Sindh Local Government Department. The work includes covering the drain and arranging the diversion of sewage water.

These measures aim to address problems caused by wastewater in the surrounding residential areas.

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Shah said the project would go beyond improving drainage. It would also restore Khayyam Canal and enhance the area’s appearance.

A clean-water canal is being developed as part of the plan. Authorities will also introduce greenery and plant trees along its banks.

He expressed hope that these measures would reduce foul smells and health risks. Residents would also benefit from a cleaner and more pleasant environment.

No Unauthorized Commercial Activity, Says Minister

Addressing concerns about construction and commercial activities around Khayyam Canal, Shah rejected allegations of encroachment or unrelated construction.

He said no commercial activity had been permitted on the site. The government would not allow unauthorized use of the land, he added.

The minister stressed that the project aims to improve public facilities, protect the environment and restore the canal.

Shah assured residents that the authorities would complete the work within the announced two-month timeframe. He said the project would help resolve local problems and give Khayyam Canal a cleaner and more attractive appearance.

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