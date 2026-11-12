Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach $26.84 Billion

Pakistan’s foreign reserves reach $26.84 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

SBP reserves rise by $11 million to $21.57 billion during the week ended November 6, 2026

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $26.84 billion , according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s total reserves stood at $26,838.7 million, reflecting holdings across the central bank and commercial banks.

According to the SBP breakdown, the central bank held $21,572.5 million in foreign exchange reserves. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5,266.2 million.

SBP Reserves Record Weekly Increase

During the week ended November 6, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $11 million. Consequently, the central bank’s reserves reached $21,572.5 million.

Sindh Governor Meets Canadian High Commissioner to Discuss Bilateral Relations

The latest figures provide an update on Pakistan’s external reserve position and the contribution of commercial banks to the country’s total liquid foreign reserves.

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