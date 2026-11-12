November 12, 2026

Pakistan’s Foreign Exchange Reserves Reach $26.84 Billion

Web Desk November 12, 2026

SBP reserves rise by $11 million to $21.57 billion during the week ended November 6, 2026

- Foreign Reserves in Pakistan total $26.84 billion as of November 6, 2026.

Pakistan’s foreign reserves reach $26.84 billion, according to the State Bank of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves reached $26.84 billion , according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The country’s total reserves stood at $26,838.7 million, reflecting holdings across the central bank and commercial banks.

According to the SBP breakdown, the central bank held $21,572.5 million in foreign exchange reserves. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5,266.2 million.

SBP Reserves Record Weekly Increase

During the week ended November 6, the SBP’s foreign exchange reserves increased by $11 million. Consequently, the central bank’s reserves reached $21,572.5 million.

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The latest figures provide an update on Pakistan’s external reserve position and the contribution of commercial banks to the country’s total liquid foreign reserves.

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