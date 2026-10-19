MQM-P MPA Dr Fozia Hameed Seeks Probe into Alleged Fake Degrees at Shah Abdul Latif University

MQM-P MPA Dr Fozia Hameed calls for an investigation into alleged fake degrees at Shah Abdul Latif University.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Member of the Sindh Assembly Dr Fozia Hameed has written to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regarding alleged fake degrees. She clarified the name of the university mentioned in her earlier letter.

Dr Fozia stated that the matter concerns Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur. She said the correction was necessary to identify the institution involved in the allegations accurately.

The MQM-P lawmaker described the alleged issuance and sale of fake degrees as a serious matter. She stressed the need for transparency, accountability and a comprehensive investigation.

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Dr Fozia said cancelling the disputed degrees alone would not be enough. She called for appropriate action against individuals found involved in illegal activities.

She urged the relevant authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly and ensure accountability. The allegations require a transparent process to establish the facts and determine responsibility.

The matter concerns allegations of wrongdoing. Any action against individuals should follow the findings of a proper investigation.

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