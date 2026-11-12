Nasir Hussain Shah Inaugurates International Art Exhibition at Karachi Arts Council

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurates an international art exhibition at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi.

Sindh minister welcomes global artists and says art and culture can promote peace, harmony and international understanding

Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah inaugurated an international art exhibition at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, bringing together artworks by artists from different countries.

During his visit to the art gallery, the minister appreciated the displayed works and praised the artists’ creativity, technical skills and diverse artistic expressions.

He described international participation as an important step towards promoting cultural exchange, strengthening global ties and presenting Pakistan’s positive image internationally.

Arts Council Brings International Artists Together

Speaking at the inauguration, Nasir Hussain Shah said he felt honoured to join artists from different parts of the world. He warmly welcomed all participating artists to Pakistan.

He said the Arts Council had brought the world together on a single platform. Moreover, its continuous efforts and cultural activities had helped promote Pakistan’s name and cultural identity internationally.

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The minister credited Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah and his dedicated team for this achievement. He said the institution had no parallel in Pakistan and played a significant role in promoting art and culture.

He added that the Arts Council had also helped establish Pakistan’s presence on the international cultural map.

Minister Calls for Peace Through Art and Culture

Nasir Hussain Shah said the world needed peace, art and culture rather than war, conflict and hatred.

He stressed that nations needed mutual understanding and harmony. Furthermore, he described art and culture as powerful tools for bringing countries, communities and societies closer together.

The minister also called international artists visiting Pakistan ambassadors of their respective cultures and goodwill ambassadors. Through their artistic talent and creative contributions, he said, they could share Pakistan’s positive message with the world.

He reaffirmed the Sindh government’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote art, culture and international cultural relations.

Muhammad Ahmed Shah Highlights Cultural Exchange

Arts Council President Muhammad Ahmed Shah said the institution aimed to promote art, literature, culture and creative activities. At the same time, it sought to provide artists from around the world with a common platform.

He said the participation of international artists in Karachi showed that art and culture crossed geographical boundaries and connected humanity.

He further noted that such events helped project Pakistan’s positive image and encourage cultural exchanges among nations. In addition, they introduced younger generations to artistic traditions from around the world.

Artists and cultural personalities attending the exhibition also welcomed the opportunity. They described it as a platform for international artistic collaboration, cultural exchange and promoting peace.

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