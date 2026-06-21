Pakistan is preparing to train and deploy between 300,000 and 400,000 workers for projects linked to the FIFA World Cup 2034 as part of a broader strategy to expand overseas employment opportunities and strengthen its position in international labour markets.

Official documents show that workforce planning is being aligned with expected demand generated by FIFA World Cup 2034 projects. Trained Pakistani workers are expected to contribute to infrastructure development, aviation, tourism and related service industries between 2026 and 2034.

The initiative forms part of the government’s wider effort to increase manpower exports while improving the skills profile of workers seeking overseas employment.

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During July–March of FY2025–26, authorities provided soft-skills training to 215,719 workers to improve adaptability, productivity and international employability.

The documents identified overseas employment as a central component of Pakistan’s labour market strategy.

In 2025, the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment registered 762,499 workers for overseas jobs. Since 1972, more than 15 million Pakistanis have secured employment opportunities in over 50 countries through official channels.

More than 96 per cent of workers moving abroad through official pathways are employed in Gulf Cooperation Council countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

These workers continue to play an important role in supporting Pakistan’s economy through remittances, which remain one of the country’s largest sources of foreign exchange after exports.

Saudi Arabia remained the leading destination for Pakistani workers in 2025, receiving 530,256 workers and accounting for 69.54 per cent of total overseas employment registrations. The kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme has expanded opportunities in infrastructure, construction and services, increasing demand for skilled labour.

Pakistan is also broadening labour mobility partnerships beyond the Gulf region.

Through the Pakistan-EU Migration and Mobility Dialogue, the government has engaged European partners to expand legal migration and workforce cooperation. Italy announced a quota of 10,500 seasonal and non-seasonal workers for Pakistan over three years, while Germany and Greece advanced discussions on formal labour cooperation focused on skilled employment.

At the same time, the government is modernising the emigration process through digital reforms.

The Pakistan Emigrant Management Framework is under development to connect 14 institutions and simplify overseas employment procedures through online verification systems. Authorities have also operationalised the Digital HR Pool system to integrate biometric verification, job matching and transparent recruitment.

The documents stated that continued investment in skills development, overseas employment facilitation and labour market reforms aims to help Pakistan benefit from emerging global opportunities while creating higher-skilled and higher-value employment pathways for its workforce.