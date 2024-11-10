Karachi (November 10, 2024): Senator Waqar Mehdi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Sindh and General Secretary of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh chapter, has extended his heartiest congratulations to the national cricket team on their historic victory in the One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia.

In his congratulatory statement, Senator Waqar Mehdi lauded the team for their exceptional performance, stating, “I commend the national cricket team for their remarkable achievement against Australia. Securing victory in an ODI series on Australian soil after 22 years is a moment of great pride for the entire nation.”

Senator Mehdi highlighted that this landmark victory is a testament to the power of dedication, hard work, determination, and teamwork. He added, “I am confident that the national cricket team will continue this winning momentum in the future