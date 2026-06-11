The Vjosa-Narta ecosystem has become the center of a growing environmental dispute in Albania. Conservation groups argue that significant damage has occurred inside a protected wetland, while Prime Minister Edi Rama has rejected claims describing the destruction as misinformation.

However, environmental experts who visited the area say the situation raises serious concerns. They argue that the case matters not only for wildlife protection but also for transparency, governance, and Albania’s ambitions to join the European Union.

Vjosa-Narta Site Visit Raises Alarm

According to conservation representatives from Protection and Preservation of Natural Environment in Albania (PPNEA), a field visit to the Vjosa delta revealed extensive construction activity within a protected area.

The delegation included 19 conservation experts from BirdLife International partner organizations across Europe. The group expected to review concerns surrounding an airport project. Instead, they reportedly encountered a much larger construction operation.

Observers said they saw excavators working on beaches, trucks unloading gravel, and roads being cut through dunes and pine forests. They also claimed that no visible environmental permits or project information were displayed at the site.

PPNEA Leads Vjosa-Narta Protests

Following the visit, PPNEA contacted Albanian authorities and international institutions. The organization stated that it warned government officials about potentially irreversible environmental damage.

Subsequently, environmental activists organized several demonstrations. Protests took place near the construction site and outside government offices during May.

As public attention increased, reports of confrontations between demonstrators and security personnel circulated online. Videos shared on social media attracted wider international interest and intensified scrutiny of the project.

Jared Kushner Project Draws Attention

The controversy expanded beyond environmental issues when international media connected the disputed development to a large resort project reportedly backed by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump.

Critics argue that protected wetlands should remain safeguarded from major commercial development. Furthermore, environmental groups maintain that public oversight and legal compliance must remain central to any project affecting protected natural areas.

Meanwhile, supporters of stronger environmental protections have framed the dispute as a broader test of institutional accountability in Albania.

Edi Rama Responds To Vjosa-Narta Claims

Prime Minister Edi Rama has challenged allegations regarding environmental destruction. Nevertheless, conservation groups insist their concerns are based on direct observations made during site visits.

Environmental advocates also emphasize that the debate should focus on verifiable facts rather than online speculation. They say documented photographs, field observations, and expert testimony support their concerns.

In addition, conservation organizations continue to call for independent reviews of activities conducted within the protected wetland.

Vjosa-Narta Investigation Moves Forward

The dispute has also reached legal institutions. Reports indicate that Albania’s Special Prosecution against Corruption and Organised Crime has taken steps related to assets connected to the landholding company involved in the wider resort project.

Moreover, investigations linked to property and development concerns continue to attract international attention. Environmental groups argue that legal processes should proceed independently and transparently.

At the same time, activists note that some temporary measures have already occurred. They report that fencing was removed and connections between the Narta lagoon and the sea were restored.

Vjosa-Narta Future Remains Uncertain

Although some immediate concerns have eased, conservation experts argue that environmental restoration requires long-term action. They maintain that damaged dunes, forests, and wetland habitats cannot recover instantly.

Consequently, environmental organizations continue to push for accountability and permanent protection measures. They believe the future of Vjosa-Narta will serve as an important indicator of how Albania balances economic development with environmental stewardship.

As international attention remains focused on the site, both supporters and critics of the project are awaiting further legal and regulatory developments.