Furniture Trade Show 2026 opens in Karachi with discounts reaching 70%

Sindh Minister for Labour, Human Resources and Social Protection Saeed Ghani inaugurated Pakistan’s first Furniture Trade Show 2026 at the Expo Centre Karachi on Friday.

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Horizon Events organised the three-day exhibition. It brings furniture manufacturers and brands from across the country under one roof.

During his visit, Ghani toured several exhibition stalls. He praised the quality, craftsmanship and innovative designs displayed by Pakistani manufacturers.

The minister said Pakistan’s furniture industry has strong potential to create jobs and develop skilled workers. He also highlighted the sector’s ability to support economic growth and increase exports.

Ghani called for greater support for young entrepreneurs and furniture businesses. He said stronger government support could help Pakistani manufacturers expand in domestic and international markets.

The exhibition also offers direct benefits to consumers. Organisers are providing discounts of up to 70 per cent on selected furniture products.

Ghani said such exhibitions can make quality furniture more affordable. They can also help local businesses attract customers, encourage investment and strengthen Pakistan’s manufacturing sector.

Earlier, Horizon Events Chief Organizer Rashid Ansari explained the purpose of the exhibition. He said the event aims to give Pakistan’s furniture industry a dedicated platform.

Ansari added that the exhibition will help manufacturers connect with new business opportunities. It will also promote Pakistani furniture in both local and international markets.

Pakistan Furniture Association Vice President Rana Wahid highlighted the industry’s contribution to employment. He said the sector supports thousands of families and plays an important role in the national economy.

Wahid urged the government to help furniture manufacturers modernise their operations. He called for access to modern machinery, raw materials and financial support.

He also sought export-focused policies to help Pakistani furniture compete in international markets. According to him, these measures could support sustainable growth across the sector.

The Furniture Trade Show 2026 features a wide range of locally manufactured products. Visitors can explore different furniture styles, designs and products from leading manufacturers and brands.

The exhibition also aims to connect manufacturers with potential buyers and business partners. Such engagement could create new opportunities for businesses looking to expand their market reach.

At the closing of the inaugural ceremony, Ghani met exhibitors and congratulated Horizon Events on launching the exhibition.

The three-day event is expected to provide a platform for manufacturers, consumers and industry representatives to interact. It also highlights the growing potential of Pakistan’s furniture sector as a contributor to employment, manufacturing and exports.

With its focus on local production, innovation and business opportunities, the exhibition marks a new effort to showcase Pakistani furniture to a wider market.

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