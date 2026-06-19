The Visa Fraud crackdown in Dubai has intensified after authorities took action against individuals promoting unauthorised visa and residency services on social media, in a move aimed at protecting residents and strengthening trust in official government systems.

General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to eliminate misleading practices and ensure all visa and residency services are accessed only through approved official channels.

The campaign was led by the Investigation and Follow-up Department within the Violators and Foreigners Follow-up Sector, which monitors suspicious digital activity linked to immigration services and residency procedures.

Royal Family: Princess of Wales warns over ‘digitalised world’ in early years essay

Officials said investigations were launched after reports of online accounts promoting fake or unauthorised visa services, potentially exposing individuals to financial fraud and misinformation.

Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, said protecting customers and maintaining confidence in government systems remains a top priority, stressing that only official platforms should be used for immigration-related services.

Senior official Major General Dr Ali bin Ajif Al Zaabi said specialised teams continuously monitor digital platforms to identify and stop illegal activity that could compromise the integrity of residency procedures.

Authorities confirmed that coordinated legal measures were taken against violators after verification of the suspicious online operations, reinforcing Dubai’s strict regulatory approach to immigration-related fraud.

Dubai authorities also urged residents and visitors to avoid unverified advertisements and to verify service providers before sharing personal information or making payments online.

Officials further warned that fraudulent visa schemes often target vulnerable individuals seeking fast-track services, highlighting the importance of public awareness in preventing exploitation.

GDRFA Dubai added that community cooperation is essential in reporting suspicious activity and maintaining a secure and transparent immigration system aligned with the emirate’s digital governance strategy.