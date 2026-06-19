The Princess of Wales has warned about the risks of an “increasingly digitalised world” and called for a renewed focus on human connection in an essay reflecting on her recent visit to northern Italy, where she studied early years education approaches.

Catherine, Princess of Wales spent two days in Reggio Emilia last month during her first overseas engagement since undergoing cancer treatment, marking a carefully managed return to public duties.

In her essay, published by the Royal Foundation’s Centre for Early Childhood, she reflects on the growing influence of screens in everyday life and argues that “genuine human connection” has become more important than ever.

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The Princess writes that when asked what one thing she would prioritise, her answer was “to prioritise love”, which she defines not as sentimentality but as “quiet and unconditional” care built through time and patience.

Her comments come as she continues to focus her public work on early childhood development, a cause she has championed for several years through the Royal Foundation.

During her Italy visit, Catherine met educators, families and children involved in local early years programmes, describing the experience as deeply inspiring and reflective of “the very best qualities of humanity”.

She said children’s natural curiosity, openness and ability to connect reminded her of the importance of nurturing emotional development from an early age.

The essay also explores broader themes of wellbeing, describing “joy found in ordinary things” and what she calls the “everyday magic of life itself”, alongside reflections on mind, body and emotional balance.

Officials from the Royal Foundation said the trip marked a significant step in her gradual return to public engagements, with future visits expected to focus on international early years initiatives.

Christian Guy, executive director of the Centre for Early Childhood, said the Princess is seeking to elevate early childhood development to a global policy priority, comparable in urgency to major global challenges such as climate change.

Photographs released alongside the essay show Catherine engaging with children and families in northern Italy, highlighting the informal and interactive nature of her visit.

Her team is now exploring further international locations to study early childhood programmes, as she continues to shape a long-term agenda centred on supporting young families.

The Princess concludes her essay by stressing that strengthening early connections in childhood can help build emotional resilience later in life, arguing that lasting wellbeing depends on relationships formed in the earliest years.